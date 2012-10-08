USA Cycling reveals 2013 racing calendars

Image 1 of 8 UnitedHealthcare won the men's National Criterium Calendar team title. (Image credit: Peter Thomas) Image 2 of 8 Team Tibco attacking late in the race (Image credit: Jon Safka/Cyclingphotos.ca) Image 3 of 8 Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist) chases the leaders on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 8 Race leader Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) stays protected near the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 8 The Optum teams gets set up for the sprint. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 8 A nice day for the Competitive Cyclist teams ride around Tucson. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 8 Teammates Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) and Jake Keough happy with the top two spots for the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 8 Women's TD Bank Mayor's Cup podium (L-R): Jade Wilcoxson (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies), 2nd and Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com), 1st (Image credit: Peter Thomas)

USA Cycling on Monday announced its 2013 USA Cycling National Racing Calendar (NRC) and 2013 USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar (NCC).

The NRC, the season-long domestic road cycling series, will be comprised of 11 events in total. Seven offer NRC points for both men and women (Redlands Bicycle Classic, Joe Martin Stage Race p/b Nature Valley, SRAM Tour of the Gila, American Cycling Open, Nature Valley Grand Prix, Keystone Open and Cascade Cycling Classic), two offer points just for men (Tour of the Battenkill and Thompson Buck County Classic) and two offer points just for women (Exergy Tour and Tour of Elk Grove) which provides nine events for both men and women to accumulate NRC points throughout the year.

The NRC begins in California with the Redlands Bicycle Classic, April 4-7, and concludes in Pennsylvania at the Thompson Bucks County Classic on September 14.

The 2012 NRC men's series was won by Francisco Mancebo (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team) while Carmen Small (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) claimed the women's title. The top men's team was Competitive Cyclist Racing Team while the women's team prize was won by Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies.

The NCC, showcase the country’s top criterium-only events, made its debut in 2012 and for the upcoming year the series has expanded to 27 races. Competition kicks off on March 9 at Tucson, Arizona's Old Pueblo Grand Prix and wraps up at the TD Bank Mayor's Cup in Boston, Massachusetts, on September 21. All 27 events will provide NCC points for men, while the women's NCC calendar will be made up of 19 races in the series.

The inaugural NCC men's title was claimed by Hilton Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) with Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) earning the women's title. Clarke's UnitedHealthcare squad also won the team title while Team TIBCO-To the Top prevailed in the women's team standings.

2013 National Racing Calendar (NRC)

April 4-7: Redlands Bicycle Classic, Redlands, CA - men and women

April 14: Tour of the Battenkill, Cambridge, NY - men only

Apr. 25-28: Joe Martin Stage Race p/b Nature Valley, Fayetteville, AR - men and women

May 1-5: SRAM Tour of the Gila, Silver City, NM - men and women

June 2: American Cycling Open, Philadelphia, PA - men and women

June 5-9: Exergy Tour, Idaho - women only

June 12-16: Nature Valley Grand Prix, Minneapolis, MN - men and women

July 7: Keystone Open, Philadelphia, PA - men and women

July 16-21: Cascade Cycling Classic, Bend, OR - men and women

Aug. 2-4: Tour of Elk Grove, Elk Grove, IL - women only

Sept. 14: Thompson Bucks County Classic, Doylestown, PA - men only

2013 National Criterium Calendar (NCC)

March 9: Old Pueblo Grand Prix, Tucson, AZ - men and women

March 16: Cigar City Brewing Criterium, Tampa, FL - men only

March 23: Delray Beach Twilight Festival, Delray Beach, FL - men and women

April 13: Presbyterian Hospital Invitational Criterium, Charlotte, NC - men and women

April 20: Sunny King Criterium, Anniston, AL - men and women

April 27-May 1: USA CRITS Speed Week "A", GA, SC - men and women

May 2-5" USA CRITS Speed Week "B", GA, SC - men and women

May 5: Dana Point Grand Prix of Cycling, Dana Point, CA - men only

May 11: Tour de Grove, St. Louis, MO - men and women

May 18: Wilmington Grand Prix, Wilmington, DE - men and women

May 27: Middle Earth Tour of Somerville, Somerville, NJ - men and women

May 30: Base Camp Intl. p/b Verizon Wireless, Basking Ridge, NJ - men only

June 1: Glencoe Grand Prix, Glencoe, IL - men and women

June 7-9: Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, Tulsa, OK - men and women

June 8-9: Air Force Cycling Classic, Arlington, VA - men and women

June 16: Skyscraper Harlem Cycling Classic, Manhattan, NY - men only

June 20-23: Tour of America's Dairyland, Wisconsin - men and women

June 29: Herman Miller Brickyard Classic, Grand Rapids, MI - men and women

July 6: Iron Hill Twilight Criterium, West Chester, PA - men only

July 7: Chevron Manhattan Beach Grand Prix, Manhattan Beach, CA - men only

July 13: Exergy Twilight Criterium, Boise, ID - men and women

July 18-21: Prairie State Cycling Series, Chicago, IL - men and women

Aug. 17: Tour of Vail Criterium, Vail, CO - men and women

Aug. 24-25: Chris Thater Memorial, Binghamton, NY - men and women

Sept. 15: Bucks County Classic Criterium, Doylestown, PA - men only

Sept. 19: USA CRITS Finals, Las Vegas, NV - men and women

Sept. 21: TD Bank Mayor's Cup, Boston, MA - men and women