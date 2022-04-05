New 32 Taper-Cast gravel fork is Fox's lightest ever

With every passing season, the waters between MTB and gravel become ever more muddied. Hot on the heels of the SRAM XPLR ecosystem which featured a Rockshox Rudy gravel fork, Fox has hit back with the new 32 Taper-Cast gravel fork, or the 32 TC in shorthand. While not the first gravel fork from Fox, it appears to be the first totally new design, as opposed to a modified version of an existing Fox platform as was the case with the Fox AX.

The fork, which Fox claims is its lightest ever, packs either 40 or 50mm of travel in three different performance models, with varying damper options.

A whole new fork

While gravel suspension isn’t an entirely new concept at this stage, with well-established options from Lauf and Rockshox, the Fox 32 TC in its longest travel option offers 20mm more travel than the Lauf Grit SL and 10mm more than the longest travel Rockshox Rudy XPLR. This makes it the longest travel gravel fork on the market today.

While the Fox AX gravel fork was, to all intents and purposes, a modded cross country fork, the Fox 32 TC has been designed from the ground up for the needs of gravel. The Taper-Cast name refers to the lower legs tapering in; as the travel for these forks is low (by suspension fork standards, not by gravel standards) the lower leg isn't required to house telescopic uppers, and so can be tapered and trussed to reduce the weight. The weight is an impressive 1226g, making it the lightest fork in Fox’s lineup, and a handful of grams lighter than the equivalent Rockshox offering.

This tapering of the lower legs has allowed the rebound adjustment to be tucked into the redundant space in the lower leg for a sleeker profile, as well as improving aerodynamics by reducing the frontal area.

The legs are air-sprung, with a choice of the FIT4 or GRIP dampers, and feature air/oil bypass to allow the entirety of the travel to be utilised. There is no lockout however, as Fox claims this doesn’t really aid performance and adds weight, complexity and clutter. The crown has been designed in a more low-profile guise, with smaller caps for this fork to avoid them coming to blows on the downtube, given the tighter clearances on gravel bikes compared to MTB.

Short travel by MTB standards, but long for gravel at 40-50mm (Image credit: Fox)

Compatibility

If you’re wanting to fit this fork as an aftermarket add on then you need to make sure it’ll play nicely with your current setup. Running 650b or a straight steerer? Unfortunately the Fox 32 TC isn’t going to be for you, as it’s a 700c only option, and only available with a tapered steerer. While this may alienate some riders, it does fit the specs of most modern gravel offerings. The 50mm tyre clearance (or 45mm with fenders, using the built in mounts), Fox hopes, will be ample for even the most avid wide tyre aficionados.

When it comes to throwing the anchors on, the 32 TC can be run either with 160mm or 180mm rotors, using a flippable flat mount system - 140mm rotors cannot be used with this fork. A 12mm thru-axle won’t shock anyone, and neither will the 100mm axle length.

Options and pricing

The Fox 32 Taper-Cast is available in three builds - Factory, Performance, and Performance Elite. The Factory option comes in Fox’s classic orange, while both Performance models come in a stealthy black.

Prices range from £849 – £1,039 GBP / $769 – $949 USD / CAD$1,039 – $1,279 CAD / €1,039 – €1,259.