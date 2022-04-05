New 32 Taper-Cast gravel fork is Fox's lightest ever
By Will Jones published
Fox 32 Taper-Cast offers 40mm or 50mm of travel in a 1.2kg package
With every passing season, the waters between MTB and gravel become ever more muddied. Hot on the heels of the SRAM XPLR ecosystem which featured a Rockshox Rudy gravel fork, Fox has hit back with the new 32 Taper-Cast gravel fork, or the 32 TC in shorthand. While not the first gravel fork from Fox, it appears to be the first totally new design, as opposed to a modified version of an existing Fox platform as was the case with the Fox AX.
The fork, which Fox claims is its lightest ever, packs either 40 or 50mm of travel in three different performance models, with varying damper options.
A whole new fork
While gravel suspension isn’t an entirely new concept at this stage, with well-established options from Lauf and Rockshox, the Fox 32 TC in its longest travel option offers 20mm more travel than the Lauf Grit SL and 10mm more than the longest travel Rockshox Rudy XPLR. This makes it the longest travel gravel fork on the market today.
While the Fox AX gravel fork was, to all intents and purposes, a modded cross country fork, the Fox 32 TC has been designed from the ground up for the needs of gravel. The Taper-Cast name refers to the lower legs tapering in; as the travel for these forks is low (by suspension fork standards, not by gravel standards) the lower leg isn't required to house telescopic uppers, and so can be tapered and trussed to reduce the weight. The weight is an impressive 1226g, making it the lightest fork in Fox’s lineup, and a handful of grams lighter than the equivalent Rockshox offering.
This tapering of the lower legs has allowed the rebound adjustment to be tucked into the redundant space in the lower leg for a sleeker profile, as well as improving aerodynamics by reducing the frontal area.
The legs are air-sprung, with a choice of the FIT4 or GRIP dampers, and feature air/oil bypass to allow the entirety of the travel to be utilised. There is no lockout however, as Fox claims this doesn’t really aid performance and adds weight, complexity and clutter. The crown has been designed in a more low-profile guise, with smaller caps for this fork to avoid them coming to blows on the downtube, given the tighter clearances on gravel bikes compared to MTB.
Compatibility
If you’re wanting to fit this fork as an aftermarket add on then you need to make sure it’ll play nicely with your current setup. Running 650b or a straight steerer? Unfortunately the Fox 32 TC isn’t going to be for you, as it’s a 700c only option, and only available with a tapered steerer. While this may alienate some riders, it does fit the specs of most modern gravel offerings. The 50mm tyre clearance (or 45mm with fenders, using the built in mounts), Fox hopes, will be ample for even the most avid wide tyre aficionados.
When it comes to throwing the anchors on, the 32 TC can be run either with 160mm or 180mm rotors, using a flippable flat mount system - 140mm rotors cannot be used with this fork. A 12mm thru-axle won’t shock anyone, and neither will the 100mm axle length.
Options and pricing
The Fox 32 Taper-Cast is available in three builds - Factory, Performance, and Performance Elite. The Factory option comes in Fox’s classic orange, while both Performance models come in a stealthy black.
Prices range from £849 – £1,039 GBP / $769 – $949 USD / CAD$1,039 – $1,279 CAD / €1,039 – €1,259.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
† after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage making his own frames and components as a part time framebuilder, restoring old mountain bikes, or walking his collie in the Lake District.
Height: 182cm
Weight: 72Kg
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, 1988 Specialized Rockhopper, Stooge Mk4, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.