Netherlands top Bergen Worlds medal table

The Netherlands have topped the medal table at the Bergen Worlds with four gold medals while Italy won the most medals with seven following the conclusion of the championships Sunday. In total, 12 nations won medals in Bergen.

The final medals of the Worlds were decided in the men's road race with Peter Sagan winning his third straight gold medal. Alexander Kristoff ensured Norway finished with a medal as he placed second while Michael Matthews won a third bronze medal for Australia.

There was no final medal for the Netherlands who dominated the championships. Tom Dumoulin and Annemiek van Vleuten won time trial gold medals, Chantal Blaak the women's road race, and Team Sunweb the women's team time trial. There was also a medal for Anna van der Breggen in the time trial.

All seven of Italy's medals came in the junior categories with Elena Pirrone doubling up for the gold medals in the time trial and road race. In the junior men's road race, Luca Rastelli and Michele Gazzoli won the minor medals, while Alessia Vigilia won silver in the time trial and Letizia Paternoster bronze in the road race.

Denmark finished third on the medal table with gold medals to Julius Johansen in the junior men's road race, and Mikkel Bjerg in the U23 time trial. There was also a silver medal in the junior women's road race for Emma Jørgensen with bronze medals in the U23 road race for Michael Carbel and Amalie Dideriksen in the women's road race.

Next best in numbers of medals was Australia with four. Katrin Garfoot won silver in the women's road race and bronze in the time trial, while there were also bronze medals for Michael Matthews in the men's road race and Madeleine Fasnacht in the junior women's time trial.

In total, there were 36 medals handed out in Bergen with Germany, Great Britain, France, and Slovakia also claiming gold medals. The 2018 World Championships will take place in Innsbruck, Austria next September.