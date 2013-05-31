Netherlands names long list for Worlds 2013 and 2014

Image 1 of 2 What? Speak up! The Dutch team communicates sans-radios. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 2 of 2 The Netherlands national team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Netherlands has announced its long list of riders for both the 2013 and 2014 road World Championships. New national coach Johan Lammerts has said that he wants to establish a core group to prepare for the races in both years.

The early selection covers 15 riders: Lars Boom, Stef Clement, Robert Gesink, Wilco Kelderman, Steven Kruijswijk, Bauke Mollema, Tom Jelte Slagter, Bram Tankink, Laurens ten Dam, Johnny Hoogerland, Wout Poels, Westra, Niki Terpstra, Sebastian Langeveld and Pieter Weening.

Only nine riders will be named to the final team. The group is flexible and riders may be added at any time.

When Lammerts was named as coach last year, he said that he wanted to work with a core group of 10 to 20 riders,and would als doe the same with the women riders. He would hold regular training camps for the groups.

The 2013 Worlds are to be held on a difficult course in Florence, with the 2014 Worlds to be in Ponferrada, Spain.