Lammerts named as Dutch national men's coach

The early breakaway in the Dutch championships (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Johan Lammerts is the new elite men's coach for the Dutch national team, the Dutch cycling federation announced over the weekend. He will also continue to coach the elite women. Lammerts replaces Leo van Vliet, whose contract expires the end of this year.

Lammerts, 52, is currently a full-time employee of the KNWU, serving as elite women's and cyclo-cross coach. He rode professionally from 1982 to 1992, winning the Tour of Flanders and the Tour of the Netherlands in 1984.

"I have often been given various tasks to do for the KNWU. This addition is in my eyes makes the package complete,” Lammerts said on the federation's web site. “I am pleased with the confidence of the federation and find it an honor and a challenge to work with this group.”

Thorwald Veneberg, technical director, said that “Johan is an obvious choice. He is full-time within the federation and has indicated that he wants to keep on. We have tremendous confidence in him and see a good future together. Johan will focus on the elite (both men and women) road category within the KNWU.”