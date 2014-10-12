Trending

Neri-Sottoli's overall Coppa Italia win under fire

Savio wants result held until investigation is complete

Image 1 of 3

GP Bruno Beghelli podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 3

Heart hands for Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) winner of Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 3

Mattia Gavazzi chats with his Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio prior to stage 2.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Coppa Italia, a series of Italian races ranked HC or 1, wrapped up with the GP Bruno Beghelli today. Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) won the overall individual classification and, perhaps most importantly, the team classification went to Neri Sottoli, who beat Bardiani CSF by a single point. The top overall team in the series is given a wildcard invitation to the Giro d'Italia the following season, but Neri Sottoli's win has come under question by the competing team managers.

Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio said that his team appealed to the cycling league for the Coppa Italia to void the rankings until an investigation into alleged non-compliance with the regulations is completed.

"If [irregularities] are found, it would lead to a recalculation of the points for the championship," Savio said to Tuttobiciweb.it. Savio himself was heard by the judges, but said he could not go into detail. The objections reportedly stem from a April 16 decision by the Italian Olympic Committee that related to foreign athletes competing in ongoing Italian sport competitions. Riders in the series would be required to have residency in Italy, and it is unclear if the one foreign rider from Neri Sottoli who scored points - Brazilian Rafael Andriato, who was fourth in the GP Bruno Beghelli and 50 total points in the series - meets this requirement.

"If the infringement is established, our team would go from third to second place," Savio said, something that would be important to his Venezuelan backers. "You should know that the title of runner up in South America has far greater significance than in Italy. I would like to point out that this request is outside the discussion of wild cards for the Giro d'Italia - the ethical assessments for this are up to RCS Sport."

Neri Sottoli's Matteo Rabottini, third in the Settimana Coppi e Bartali, tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition control on August 8, 2014, but the validity of his results is apparently not part of the investigation.

2014 Coppa Italia individual rankings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF243pts
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo178
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo165
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo121
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale113
6Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli108
7Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli106
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF93
9Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice82
10Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida82
11Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida81
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team80
13Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero79
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale77
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky67
16Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia67
17Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale63
18Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida61
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF61
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha60
21Davide Vigano’ (Ita) Caja Rural60
22Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero59
23Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka59
24Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia55
25Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida53
26Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo50
27Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale50
28Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale47
29Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale47
30Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale47
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia45
32Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF45
33Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida40
34Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team38
35Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale37
36Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing36
37Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team36
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli35
39Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo34
40Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Team Idea32
41Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale32
42Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli28
43Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli26
44Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice26
45Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo25
46Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF25
47Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida24
48Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida24
49Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale23
50Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert23
51Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida22
52Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale19
53Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani-CSF18
54Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team18
55George Bennet (NZl) Cannondale18
56Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky18
57Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team18
58Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF17
59Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis-Trevigiani17
60Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero16
61Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida16
62Federico Zurlo (Ita) Nazionale Italiana15
63Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida13
64Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
65Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis-Trevigiani11
66Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia11
67Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
68Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team10
69Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
70Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka10
71Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF9
72Gianmarco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega-Hotsand8
73Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka8
74Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega-Hotsand7
75Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo5
76Silvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero5
77Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
78Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka5
79Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
80Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia5
81Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
82Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita5
83Luca Gasparini (Ita) MG Kvis-Trevigiani5
84Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Marchiol4
85Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Nippo2
86Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1
87Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia1
88Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia1
89Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
90Liam Bertazzo (Ita) MG Kvis-Trevigiani1
91Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu1
92Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1
93Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol1
94Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
95Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero1
96Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka1
97Alessio Camilli (Ita) Vega-Hotsand1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neri Sottoli576pts
2Bardiani-CSF575
3Lampre-Merida460
4Androni Giocattoli442
5Colombia322
6Cannondale317
7MTN-Qhubeka231