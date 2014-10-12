Neri-Sottoli's overall Coppa Italia win under fire
The Coppa Italia, a series of Italian races ranked HC or 1, wrapped up with the GP Bruno Beghelli today. Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) won the overall individual classification and, perhaps most importantly, the team classification went to Neri Sottoli, who beat Bardiani CSF by a single point. The top overall team in the series is given a wildcard invitation to the Giro d'Italia the following season, but Neri Sottoli's win has come under question by the competing team managers.
Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio said that his team appealed to the cycling league for the Coppa Italia to void the rankings until an investigation into alleged non-compliance with the regulations is completed.
"If [irregularities] are found, it would lead to a recalculation of the points for the championship," Savio said to Tuttobiciweb.it. Savio himself was heard by the judges, but said he could not go into detail. The objections reportedly stem from a April 16 decision by the Italian Olympic Committee that related to foreign athletes competing in ongoing Italian sport competitions. Riders in the series would be required to have residency in Italy, and it is unclear if the one foreign rider from Neri Sottoli who scored points - Brazilian Rafael Andriato, who was fourth in the GP Bruno Beghelli and 50 total points in the series - meets this requirement.
"If the infringement is established, our team would go from third to second place," Savio said, something that would be important to his Venezuelan backers. "You should know that the title of runner up in South America has far greater significance than in Italy. I would like to point out that this request is outside the discussion of wild cards for the Giro d'Italia - the ethical assessments for this are up to RCS Sport."
Neri Sottoli's Matteo Rabottini, third in the Settimana Coppi e Bartali, tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition control on August 8, 2014, but the validity of his results is apparently not part of the investigation.
2014 Coppa Italia individual rankings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|243
|pts
|2
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|178
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|165
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|121
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|6
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|108
|7
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|106
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|93
|9
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|82
|10
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|82
|11
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|80
|13
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero
|79
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale
|77
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|67
|16
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|67
|17
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale
|63
|18
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|61
|20
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|60
|21
|Davide Vigano’ (Ita) Caja Rural
|60
|22
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero
|59
|23
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|59
|24
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|55
|25
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|53
|26
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|50
|27
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|28
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|29
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|47
|30
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|47
|31
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|45
|32
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|45
|33
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|40
|34
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|38
|35
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale
|37
|36
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|37
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|38
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|39
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|34
|40
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Team Idea
|32
|41
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|42
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|43
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|44
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|26
|45
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|25
|46
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|25
|47
|Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida
|24
|48
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|24
|49
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|23
|50
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|51
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|22
|52
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale
|19
|53
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|18
|54
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|18
|55
|George Bennet (NZl) Cannondale
|18
|56
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|18
|57
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|58
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|17
|59
|Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis-Trevigiani
|17
|60
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero
|16
|61
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|62
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Nazionale Italiana
|15
|63
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|13
|64
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|65
|Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis-Trevigiani
|11
|66
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|11
|67
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|68
|Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|10
|69
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|70
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|10
|71
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|9
|72
|Gianmarco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega-Hotsand
|8
|73
|Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|74
|Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega-Hotsand
|7
|75
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|5
|76
|Silvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero
|5
|77
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|78
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|79
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|80
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|5
|81
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|82
|Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita
|5
|83
|Luca Gasparini (Ita) MG Kvis-Trevigiani
|5
|84
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Marchiol
|4
|85
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Nippo
|2
|86
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|87
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|1
|88
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|1
|89
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|90
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) MG Kvis-Trevigiani
|1
|91
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
|1
|92
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|93
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol
|1
|94
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|95
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero
|1
|96
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|97
|Alessio Camilli (Ita) Vega-Hotsand
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neri Sottoli
|576
|pts
|2
|Bardiani-CSF
|575
|3
|Lampre-Merida
|460
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|442
|5
|Colombia
|322
|6
|Cannondale
|317
|7
|MTN-Qhubeka
|231
