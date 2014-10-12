Neri-Sottoli's overall Coppa Italia win under fire

Image 1 of 3 GP Bruno Beghelli podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Heart hands for Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) winner of Coppa Sabatini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Mattia Gavazzi chats with his Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio prior to stage 2. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Coppa Italia, a series of Italian races ranked HC or 1, wrapped up with the GP Bruno Beghelli today. Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani CSF) won the overall individual classification and, perhaps most importantly, the team classification went to Neri Sottoli, who beat Bardiani CSF by a single point. The top overall team in the series is given a wildcard invitation to the Giro d'Italia the following season, but Neri Sottoli's win has come under question by the competing team managers.

Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio said that his team appealed to the cycling league for the Coppa Italia to void the rankings until an investigation into alleged non-compliance with the regulations is completed.

"If [irregularities] are found, it would lead to a recalculation of the points for the championship," Savio said to Tuttobiciweb.it. Savio himself was heard by the judges, but said he could not go into detail. The objections reportedly stem from a April 16 decision by the Italian Olympic Committee that related to foreign athletes competing in ongoing Italian sport competitions. Riders in the series would be required to have residency in Italy, and it is unclear if the one foreign rider from Neri Sottoli who scored points - Brazilian Rafael Andriato, who was fourth in the GP Bruno Beghelli and 50 total points in the series - meets this requirement.

"If the infringement is established, our team would go from third to second place," Savio said, something that would be important to his Venezuelan backers. "You should know that the title of runner up in South America has far greater significance than in Italy. I would like to point out that this request is outside the discussion of wild cards for the Giro d'Italia - the ethical assessments for this are up to RCS Sport."

Neri Sottoli's Matteo Rabottini, third in the Settimana Coppi e Bartali, tested positive for EPO in an out-of-competition control on August 8, 2014, but the validity of his results is apparently not part of the investigation.

2014 Coppa Italia individual rankings

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 243 pts 2 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 178 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 165 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 121 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 113 6 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 108 7 Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 106 8 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 93 9 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice 82 10 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 82 11 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 80 13 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero 79 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale 77 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 67 16 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 67 17 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale 63 18 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 61 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 60 21 Davide Vigano’ (Ita) Caja Rural 60 22 Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero 59 23 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 59 24 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 55 25 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida 53 26 Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 50 27 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 50 28 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 47 29 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 47 30 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 47 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 45 32 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 45 33 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida 40 34 Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 38 35 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale 37 36 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 36 37 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 38 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 35 39 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 34 40 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Team Idea 32 41 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 32 42 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 28 43 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 26 44 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 26 45 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 25 46 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 25 47 Kristijan Durasek (Cro) Lampre-Merida 24 48 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 24 49 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 23 50 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 23 51 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida 22 52 Marco Marcato (Ita) Cannondale 19 53 Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 18 54 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 55 George Bennet (NZl) Cannondale 18 56 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 18 57 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 58 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 59 Matteo Busato (Ita) MG Kvis-Trevigiani 17 60 Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero 16 61 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida 16 62 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Nazionale Italiana 15 63 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 13 64 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 65 Luca Chirico (Ita) MG Kvis-Trevigiani 11 66 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 11 67 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 68 Antonio Santoro (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team 10 69 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 70 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 10 71 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 72 Gianmarco Di Francesco (Ita) Vega-Hotsand 8 73 Karel Hnik (Cze) MTN-Qhubeka 8 74 Nicola Gaffurini (Ita) Vega-Hotsand 7 75 Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 5 76 Silvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero 5 77 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 78 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) MTN-Qhubeka 5 79 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 80 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 5 81 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 82 Luca Benedetti (Ita) Amore & Vita 5 83 Luca Gasparini (Ita) MG Kvis-Trevigiani 5 84 Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Marchiol 4 85 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Nippo 2 86 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1 87 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia 1 88 Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia 1 89 Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 90 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) MG Kvis-Trevigiani 1 91 Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu 1 92 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1 93 Simone Antonini (Ita) Marchiol 1 94 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 95 Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero 1 96 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 1 97 Alessio Camilli (Ita) Vega-Hotsand 1