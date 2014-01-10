Neri Sottoli unveils Yellow Fluo look
New, even brighter colors for Italian team
The former Vini Fantini squad rolled out a new look for 2014 this week, adding even more neon to its kit after the arrival of the pickle maker Neri Sottoli as title sponsor.
Registered under the moniker Yellow Fluo, the team led by Luca Scinto adds fluorescent orange, green, red and blue to its previous bright yellow and black.
Team manager Angelo Citracca made the color selections, saying "We wanted to do something to differentiate [ourselves] and we have built a strong combination of colors, but still very attractive, and we hope that all the fans will appreciate it."
The jersey was presented in the new Renault showroom in Florence as part of a "made in Tuscany" project, and the team's press release says the design's strong color combinations protray "courage and enthusiasm" and will be "a distinctive symbol of the team during all the season".
The squad's Cipollini BOND bikes also include flourescent orange for its racing models.
There was speculation that the team would cease to exist after the doping positives from Danilo Di Luca and Mauro Santambrogio plagued the squad after the 2013 Giro d'Italia. Vini Fantini moved over to sponsor the Japanese Nippo-De Rosa team, but Scinto's squad was saved, then Neri Sottoli stepped in.
The team will make its debut at the Vuelta Tachira in Venezuela on January 10.
