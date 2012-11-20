Neben joins Diadora-Pasta Zara
Former world champion moves to Italian team
Former time trial world champion Amber Neben will join the Diadora-Pasta Zara team for 2013, the Italian squad announced today.
Neben, 37, who won her individual world title in 2008, was part of the world championship winning Specialized-lululemon team time trial squad this season. She also took home victories in the US national championship, Chrono des Nations, Pan American Championship and Exergy Tour time trials. In addition, she won two stages and led the Vuelta El Salvador for three days before a crash scuttled her chance of overall victory.
Pasta Zara has shown a keen interest in South America. The company will also sponsor the Vuelta El Salvador for 2013, and the team has recruited the race's third place finisher and Salvadoran Evelyn Garcia for the coming season.
"We are focused on examining the situation in Central America, as we believe that there are particularly interesting athletes to be developed," said team president Maurizio Fabretto.
Fabretto confirmed six other riders for the coming season, Rossella Callovi, Giada Borgato, Inga Cilvinaite, Edita Janeliunaite, Agne Silinyte and Amber Pierce, with new manager Ruben Contreras.
