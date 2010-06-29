National Interscholastic Cycling Association is now official
Groundwork laid for growth of US High School cycling
In an unprecedented meeting of the United States' fully-established high school cycling leagues, the boards of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) and both the NorCal and SoCal High School Cycling Leagues came together on Sunday, June 27 to incorporate NICA and agree on a governance model for the association's chapters.
Related Articles
Gary Boulanger, president
Ben Capron, vice-president (Specialized Bicycle Components)
Trevor Thorpe, secretary (Thorpe Law)
Tom Zirbes, treasurer (North Star Resource Group, SCG)
Forrest Arakawa (Mtbr.com)
David Curtis (Curtis Design, San Rafael Bulldogs - high school MTB racing team)
Sara Ecclesine (Sidi USA)
Gary Fisher (Trek Bicycles)
Mary Monroe (Trails 2000)
Eric Russell (Clif Bar & Company)
Kozo Shimano (NICA Trailblazer)
Dave Wiens (Topeak-Ergon Racing Team)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy