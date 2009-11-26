High School Mountain Bike Leagues give thanks

A fundraising dinner for the Nor Cal High School Racing League (Image credit: Gary Boulanger, BikeRadar)

The NorCal and SoCal High School Cycling Leagues raised over $100,000 together at their respective annual CycleFest fundraisers. The SoCal League almost doubled its attendance over 2008.

"We are very thankful for having had two highly successful CycleFest events this year," said Matt Fritzinger, founder of the NorCal League. "The funds raised will help these leagues keep pace with the enormous growth that is expected for the 2010 season."

The NorCal CycleFest, which featured Jonathan Vaughters of the Garmin Cycling Team, was supported by a long list of silent auction donors and sponsors, among them Specialized Bicycle Components, Fox Racing Shox, GU Sports, Ritchey Logic, NCNCA, Mountain Hardwear, Syncros, Mike's Bikes, Clif Bar, Marin Cyclists, and McGuire Real Estate. The weekend's festivities, comprised a cocktail reception, gala dinner, and 50-mile CHP-supported ride, raised a total of more than US$60,000 and were attended by 400 people.

The SoCal Interscholastic Cycling League enjoyed a massive boost in attendance over its first-year fundraiser in 2008. Bob Roll entertained 150 diners aboard the Queen Mary luxury ocean liner, moored at Long Beach. Many companies contributed to the dinner and silent auction, including Kaiser Federal Bank, Team Sho-Air, Specialized Bicycle Components, SoCal Endurance, Turner Bikes, Stan's Monrovia Cyclery, Mellow Johnny's, PAA Cycling Club, and Team Kareen. A total of US$40,000 was raised.

"I am inspired that in these difficult times so many people came out to support the growth and sustainability of the SoCal League," said SoCal Director Matt Gunnell. "We had 85 people at our inaugural event in 2008 and 150 in 2009. With this type of support, I see a strong future for the League."

The emerging Colorado High School Cycling League will have its inaugural CycleFest dinner in Denver, on April 24, 2010.

