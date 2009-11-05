NICA and IMBA forge new alliance

2009 California High School State Championships at Boggs Mt. (Image credit: NorCal High School League)

The National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) and the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) signed a partnership agreement which states that IMBA and NICA will work together to cross-promote their efforts and engage the broad cycling community.

"We are very pleased to formalize our partnership with IMBA - the continued growth of high school mountain biking depends on trail access," said NICA executive director Matt Fritzinger.

"Riding bikes is a freedom all youth should enjoy, and parents greatly support their kids riding on trails away from the dangers of traffic. IMBA does an incredible job of working with communities to build and maintain sustainable trail systems that work for all trail users."

"The success of the Northern and Southern California High School Mountain Bike Leagues has been truly remarkable," said IMBA executive director Mike Van Abel.

"When I learned about the plan to replicate those successes on a national scale under the NICA banner, I hoped IMBA's club network might become a useful resource," he added, also noting that the partnership would help expand IMBA's demographic diversity and compliment existing youth programs such as National Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day.

The partnership supports several areas for both organizations including

- Seeking opportunities for board and staff members to interact, discuss, and develop mutually beneficial opportunities.

- Taking advantage of cross-promotional opportunities in print and electronic media and at relevant public events.

- Recognizing the IMBA/NICA partnership as both communicate with our respective constituents, corporate supporters and media.

- Working in concert to promote responsible riding practices, sustainable trails and healthy competition for young riders.

- Preparing and updating an annual workplan detailing specific activities for collaboration.

The news comes not long after NICA was formed in September.

