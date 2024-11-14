Nairo Quintana to remain with Movistar for another season

Colombian double Grand Tour winner inks one-year deal for 2025

Nairo Quintana racing in the high mountains at the 2024 Giro d&#039;Italia
Nairo Quintana racing in the high mountains at the 2024 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España winner Nairo Quintana has been confirmed with his current team, Movistar, for another year.

The Colombian climbing star had been widely expected to remain with the Spanish WorldTour squad for another year. But for unknown reasons, the definitive green light failed to appear until barely six weeks before the 2025 season begins.

