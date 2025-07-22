This free indoor cycling app is challenging the leaders, and you can use it to ride with Cyclingnews this Wednesday
No subscription, no monthly payment, just a fun ride with fellow Cyclingnews readers and staff
MyWhoosh is one of the many indoor cycling apps to have sprung into life over the past decade, but unlike its competitors, it's free to use. There's no monthly fee, no subscription, and while you're welcome to upgrade your experience with in-game purchases, there's no need or pressure to do so.
It's the platform Cyclingnews has chosen to host its weekly 'Autobus' ride, in which staff from the CN team take time to wind down each Wednesday evening, with a social spin in one of MyWhoosh's many worlds.
This Wednesday, July 23rd, the latest instalment will be on the 15.4km 'Tour of Hegra' route in Alula, and it will be joined by our Associate Editor, Josh Croxton.
If you've just read Josh's latest wind tunnel helmets test and want to ask him some nerdy questions, or if you want to ask why he thinks mountain bike tyres are the future of gravel racing, then now's your chance!
No matter whether you're an avid reader who's been with us since the '90s, or you discovered us this morning while looking for the Tour de France standings, you're invited.
Taking place at 6pm BST (1pm EST / 9pm GST) on MyWhoosh, 'The Autobus Ride' weekly social spin is completely free to join, via the popular (and free-of-charge) indoor cycling platform.
It will last approximately 60 minutes, and will be a relaxed affair at an average of around 2-3w/kg.
What is an autobus in cycling?
Otherwise known as a grupetto, an Autobus is defined as a group of cyclists formed at the back of a race. Named simply by the French in the early 1900s after the everyday mode of public transport, because there's usually a 'driver' - an experienced rider who dictates the pace - and passengers all working together to reach the finish within the time cut.
It describes riders with a collective goal of working together to complete the race. It is a great way to conserve energy and find companionship along the way.
It's the perfect description for the new Cyclingnews Autobus Ride on MyWhoosh, where we 'ride easy, talk plenty.'
This week's route
This week, we're heading to Saudi Arabia for two laps of the Tour of Hegra route, a loop that explores the world-famous Unesco World Heritage site.
It'll be a relatively flat ride, with just 108m of elevation in total, which comes mostly in a short, sharp 300m climb at 5km into each lap.
How to join
To join the ride, simply head into your MyWhoosh app on mobile or desktop, head to Events, and scroll down until you see The Cyclingnews Autobus and the CN logo.
We'll see you on the virtual road!
