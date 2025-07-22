This free indoor cycling app is challenging the leaders, and you can use it to ride with Cyclingnews this Wednesday

No subscription, no monthly payment, just a fun ride with fellow Cyclingnews readers and staff

Two in-game landscape images from MyWhoosh joined by a purple Cyclingnews banner
(Image credit: MyWhoosh)
MyWhoosh is one of the many indoor cycling apps to have sprung into life over the past decade, but unlike its competitors, it's free to use. There's no monthly fee, no subscription, and while you're welcome to upgrade your experience with in-game purchases, there's no need or pressure to do so.

It's the platform Cyclingnews has chosen to host its weekly 'Autobus' ride, in which staff from the CN team take time to wind down each Wednesday evening, with a social spin in one of MyWhoosh's many worlds.

