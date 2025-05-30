Recommended reading

What is MyWhoosh Sunday Race Club?

By

From elite to beginner, the MyWhoosh Sunday Race Club has something for everybody – here’s everything you need to know.

The MyWhoosh Sunday Race Club, or SRC as it's widely known, was launched in 2019 and is regarded as the highest level of racing available to virtual cyclists. It has grown into the biggest, most lucrative, and toughest form of racing on the internet – but it’s not reserved for elite athletes alone. There are six categories designed to offer riders of all abilities a chance to compete for the weekly, category-based prize money. The racing takes place every Sunday and is open to men and women with a monthly final where teams compete for additional prize money and bragging rights.  

While all the details are available in the official Race Book and Technical Guide, we’ve condensed and refined everything in an easy-to-digest format so it’s easier to understand.

