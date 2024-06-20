My longest-ever bike ride is in two weeks, this is how I'm preparing for it

How I have trained and prepared for the 300km Bern-Zermatt Chasing Cancellara ride

In just over two weeks I will be starting the longest and toughest bike ride I’ve ever attempted. No, I haven't won some sort of raffle to have a crack at the neutral zone of Stage 1 of the Tour de France, which happens to start on the same day. Jokes aside, I will be heading to Switzerland to take on the Bern to Zermatt edition of the Chasing Cancellara ride series. 

Founded several years ago by retired ex-Olympic and World Champion, not to mention Classics superstar, Fabian Cancellara. Several fondo-style events make up the series each year giving riders a solid challenge and the chance to ride alongside the man himself. Of these, The Bern-Zermatt edition which I will be tackling is the longest this year at 300 kilometres. 

