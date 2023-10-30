My favourite winter gloves are so cheap this Black Friday, they're a no-brainer buy

The Velocio Alpha winter cycling gloves are some of my favourite gloves on the market and they are at the lowest price you are likely to ever find quality gloves.

That's not only a price that's good for a premium brand like Velocio but so low they are competing with brands you've never heard of. There's good reason to love these gloves at full price but at 57% off the original price - just $51.00 - this deal is a no-brainer for anyone in need of new gloves this winter.

$119.00 $51.00 The deal is part of Velocio's own Black Friday sale which launched today, offering a blanket 15% off all 'Final Sale' items. The Alpha gloves ave spent the past few weeks at half price, and with the extra 15% off, it brings their price down to to just $51, from an original retail of $119. There's a whole heap of other kit in the Final Sale too, which you can find here. The discount isn't super clear when browsing, but is automatically applied when you add it to your cart. Alternatively, there's 30% off a host of full-priced kit with code BFCM2023.

I'm always looking to go a bit farther and I'm not afraid to head out when it's cold or wet. People who know me expect to ride for six to seven hours if we head out on a Sunday ride. When the weather changes, that often means sun-up to sunset in my corner of the world but it also means pushing the boundaries of what cold weather gear is capable of. When a brand designs cold weather cycling gear, it's generally designed to handle a few hours in dry and chilly weather. If you want to spend seven hours riding in cold rain, you've got to figure out your own tips and tricks.

Those tips and tricks are what first landed the Velocio Alpha on my radar. I asked my editor here at Cyclingnews if I could handle the best winter cycling gloves and the best winter cycling jackets buyers guides so that I could share what worked for me.

As I explored the options, I dove deep into the technical details of fabric and insulation technologies, and a product called Polartec Alpha started to emerge. Over the years it's been on the market, it's taken the title of wonder material for it's incredible ability to keep you warm, even when wet, with very low bulk. It acts like Down, but with none of the drawbacks and even lower bulk. If you find a jacket that's using it, then that's probably a good jacket. When I noticed that Velocio built a glove around it and I knew right away the result was going to be good.

Not only did Velocio build a glove around the Alpha insulation, the brand also built a quality glove from top to bottom. Actually, if you are at all familiar with Velocio products in general, then these gloves will look very familiar. Like many of the brand's jackets, the outer uses a windproof breathable membrane material called eVent Dvstretch.

eVent Dvstretch isn't waterproof but that's okay. There is no such thing as a waterproof glove. All gloves will leak and soak through in one way or another. Using a windproof membrane allows the glove to stay lighter and do a better job of venting sweat. It's a perfect match for Alpha insulation. If you really want to spend long hours in the rain, a great strategy is to just plan on swapping gloves every 2-3 hours. The low bulk, and newly inexpensive price, both make these gloves a great choice for that strategy.

Also like many Velocio jackets, the Velocio Alpha gloves are available in a bunch of fun colours. Who says cycling gear has to be drab and black? Red, blue, green, and yellow make your hands more visible and generally brighten up your look. Style matters, have fun.

You will want to keep in mind though that the Velocio Alpha sizing is a little smaller than most gloves. I tend to find myself right on the line between small and medium but a medium in the Alpha is rather tight on me. Check the sizing chart carefully.

Image 1 of 2 Polartec Alpha insulation is a wonder material with low bulk, high warmth, and excellent breathability. (Image credit: Josh Ross) There's not a ton of grip material on the Velocio Alpha gloves but you've got some help grabbing the bars (Image credit: Josh Ross)

In terms of warmth, these are a good all-winter glove for most people. There's warmer stuff available but the Alpha isn't an early winter option. If you want to add more warmth, and more rain protection, then the Sportful Lobster gloves, a shell only, are a great addition to your glove system. Unfortunately, those aren't on sale but the great deal on the Alpha makes the combo about the same price as deep winter gloves tend to cost.

I love Alpha insulation and find the whole construction of the Velocio Alpha gloves to be smart. If you want to keep your hands warm in the winter, grab a pair or two while they still exist.

