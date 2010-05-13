My favourite ride: Lucas Euser

Lucas Euser makes his way up a climb solo. (Image credit: Hugo-Sébastien Aubert)

Lucas Euser, the 26-year-old Team SpiderTech powered by Planet Energy rider, takes Cyclingnews on a training ride around his hometown of Napa, California.



The Knoxville/Berryessa Loop offers a little taste of everything. From rolling past world class vineyards, to quiet country roads. From a 1,000 foot climb through a redwood forest, to a descent where it’s easy to spin out a 53 x 11. This route follows many of the same roads as Stage 2 of the 2010 Tour of California.

But this ride has more meaning to Euser than just another beautiful route. After a potentially career ending injury in Spain last year, Euser returned home to Napa, California and regained his strength while training with many of his local mentors on the roads of his youth. Now with renewed fight and a deeper appreciation for his abilities, he tackles this challenging route with the clear goal of regaining the form that brought him to the European peloton.

