Video: Steven Cozza's favourite ride

Steven Cozza (Garmin-Slipstream) made his Paris-Roubaix debut in 2009. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Steven Cozza, a 24-year-old Garmin-Slipstream professional, invited Cyclingnews to his hometown of Petaluma, California where he shared the details of his favourite training ride.

The Marshall Wall/Mt. Tam loop encompasses approximately 140 kilometres of stunning Northern California scenery. Originating in Petaluma, the counter-clockwise circuit heads to the Pacific coast and California's famed Highway 1, ascends through a Redwood forest to the Mount Tamalpais ridge line, sinuously descends to Alpine Lake and then concludes with rolling, rural roads back to Cozza's hometown.

It's easy to see why Cozza never trains with music with such a wealth of natural wonders to treat the senses. Whether it's watching fisherman on Tomales Bay, taking in spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean and its Farallon Islands during the ride's 7,500 feet of climbing, catching glimpses of the occasional bobcat, coyote or deer, or simply listening to the wind, Cozza's route never ceases to engage the rider.

To view an exclusive video of Steven's ride click here.

