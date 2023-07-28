'My condition is very good' - Van Aert turns thoughts to Glasgow World Championships

A little over a week after leaving the Tour de France to attend the birth of his second son, Wout van Aert began his countdown to the World Road Championships in Glasgow by lining out in a criterium in his native Herentals on Thursday evening.

As is so often in the case in such events, the local star won the day, with Van Aert pipping Tour green jersey Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in the sprint.

“I wasn't quite sure if I won, also because it was dark,” Van Aert told Sporza.

Van Aert had signalled that he would leave the Tour de France if his son was likely to arrive before the end of the race, and he abandoned after his Jumbo-Visma teammate Jonas Vingegaard had all but sealed overall victory on the Col de la Loze on stage 17.

For the first time since he made his debut in 2019, Van Aert failed to win a stage of the Tour, though he placed second in San Sebastian on stage 2 and at Saint Gervais on stage 15, as well as placing third in the Combloux time trial.

Before the Tour, Van Aert confirmed that he would not target the green jersey, citing his desire to maintain freshness for the Glasgow World Championships, where he will line out in both the road race on August 6 and the time trial on August 11.

Despite becoming a father, Van Aert appears confident about his chances of winning a rainbow jersey.

"Everything is under control for now. It's been a hectic few days, but I think I'm still on track for the World Championships. I've trained well the past few days,” Van Aert told Sporza before the start in Herentals.

"Of course, I don't have the feeling that I want to have as a cyclist yet. But hopefully that will be the case just before the Worlds."

Van Aert took the silver medal in both the time trial and road race at the Imola Worlds in 2020, and he was also a narrow second to Filippo Ganna in the time trial in Bruges the following year. The Belgian was fourth in last year’s road race in Wollongong, where compatriot Remco Evenepoel soloed to an emphatic victory.

After testing his legs on Thursday night, Van Aert declared himself pleased with his sensations.

“My legs could be a little better, but I'm satisfied. I came out of the Tour well,” Van Aert said.

“I trained well this week and I plan to do so in the coming days. And next week I will rest and prepare for the World Cup.”

Van Aert added that departing the Tour a few days early had done little to change his approach to the Worlds, suggesting that becoming a father had left him on a cloud of happy emotions.

“It’s the same for everyone. Those who are coming from the Tour have to stay focused and gain freshness,” Van Aert said. “You can't iron much more out in these weeks. The condition is what it is, and it is very good.”