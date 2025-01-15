Movistar throw lifeline to Michel Hessmann, signing German after doping suspension

The Movistar Team announced the signing of 23-year-old Michel Hessman on Wednesday. The German is currently serving a 21-month suspension after testing positive for the diuretic chlorthalidone on June 14, 2023. His suspension ends on March 15, at which point he will begin competing for the Spanish WorldTour team.

Hessmann showed promise in his under-23 years, taking the German U23 time trial title and a stage at the Tour de l'Avenir.

However, his career trajectory stalled when he tested positive in an out-of-competition control by the German anti-doping agency (NADA Germany).

He successfully argued that the positive was the result of contamination of an over-the-counter painkiller and was given a four-month suspension by NADA Germany. However, WADA appealed the decision and extended his ban to 21 months.

In the meantime, his former team, Visma-Lease a Bike, announced he would not be returning to the team last August.

This week, the Movistar team threw Hessmann a lifeline with a two-year contract.

"It means a lot to me to sign with Movistar Team," Hessmann said in the team's press release.

"I am incredibly grateful to have the chance to prove myself for this team with a palmares and history unrivalled in cycling."

With his career resuming in the WorldTour, Hessmann said he will try to work out what kind of rider he will become.

"I think I am a good allrounder that fits well into modern cycling where every race is raced hard from start to finish and I am still discovering the rider type I can be, even on the long climbs of Tour de L’Avenir or the Giro," Hessmann said.

"My goal is to be able to be a help to the leaders of the team on every terrain and especially in stage races like I did in the Giro and further develop as a rider so I will hopefully be able to start getting some results myself."