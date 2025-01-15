Movistar throw lifeline to Michel Hessmann, signing German after doping suspension

23-year-old to start racing at the end of his ban on March 15

Michel Hessmann
Michel Hessmann signed with Movistar through 2026 (Image credit: Movistar Team)

The Movistar Team announced the signing of 23-year-old Michel Hessman on Wednesday. The German is currently serving a 21-month suspension after testing positive for the diuretic chlorthalidone on June 14, 2023. His suspension ends on March 15, at which point he will begin competing for the Spanish WorldTour team.

Hessmann showed promise in his under-23 years, taking the German U23 time trial title and a stage at the Tour de l'Avenir.

