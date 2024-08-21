Michel Hessmann given seven-month suspension in diuretic doping case

German Michel Hessmann has resolved his doping case after the World Anti-Doping Agency appealed the four-month ban given by the German anti-doping agency.

Hessmann tested positive for a banned diuretic chlorthalidone in an out-of-competition control on June 14, 2023 and was suspended by his Jumbo-Visma team on August 16 last year.

He was facing a four-year ban after the b-sample analysis confirmed the positive, but was given a more lenient punishment by the German NADA after they accepted his argument that contaminated over-the-counter painkillers could have been the cause.

According to Visma-Lease a Bike, the 23-year-old settled with WADA on a seven-month suspension, and will be allowed to return to the peloton on March 14, 2025.

Hessmann was under contract with Visma-Lease a Bike through the end of 2024, however, the team announced he will not return.

"Michel Hessmann will no longer ride for Team Visma-Lease a Bike," the team announced. "The German rider has reached a settlement with WADA, the world anti-doping agency. He will be allowed to race again from 14 March 2025. Hessmann has an expiring contract until 2024 and will therefore no longer ride for Team Visma-Lease a Bike."