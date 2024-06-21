Michel Hessmann given four-month ban after German anti-doping agency accepts contamination explanation

By
published

Visma-Lease a Bike still to consider how to proceed with rider's future role in team

Michel Hessmann in action during the Giro d'Italia 2023
Michel Hessmann in action during the Giro d'Italia 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Visma-Lease a Bike team have revealed that Michel Hessmann has been given a four-month suspension by the NADA German anti-doping agency after they accepted that it was plausible that Hessmann’s positive test for Chlortalidone was sparked by a contaminated medicine such as paracetamol, ibuprofen or naproxen. 

As a matter of principle, under anti-doping regulations, athletes are ultimately responsible for what is found in their bodies and anti-doping controls. In this case, NADA believed Hessmann's explanation and gave the 23-year-old German rider “the lightest possible suspension of 4 months with a retroactive effect of three months.”  

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.