Movistar secures long-term talent as they extend contracts for five young riders to 2028

Movistar have announced the contract renewals of five of their young Spanish riders, all on three-year deals.

The Spanish squad announced on Thursday that Pelayo Sánchez, Javier Romo, Carlos Canal, Iván Romeo and Jon Barrenetxea will all remain on board through the end of the 2028 season.

Of the quintet, four of the riders joined last year, with Sánchez joining from Burgos-BH, Romo from Astana, Canal from Euskaltel-Euskadi, and Barrenetxea from Caja Rural-Seguros RGA. Romeo joined the team in 2023, turning pro after a season with Hagens Berman Axeon.

Asturian racer Sánchez is the most accomplished of the five. The 24-year-old won a stage at the Vuelta Asturias in 2023, and this year, he took victories at the Trofeo Pollença at Challenge Mallorca and at the Giro d'Italia, where he beat Julian Alaphilippe and Luke Plapp to glory at Rapolano Terme.

"From the first moment, they welcomed me wonderfully and the truth is that I feel at home here. When the opportunity arose to extend my relationship with them, I didn't have to think twice," Sánchez said in a statement released by Movistar.

"For me, I think it's an ideal place to continue growing both as a cyclist and as a person. Surrounded by great professionals and many friends that I already have here. I hope to continue growing for many years in blue and continue giving joy to both the team and the fans."

Romeo, who hails from Valladolid, was a stage winner at the 2023 Tour de l'Avenir and recently won the U23 time trial title at the Road World Championships in Zürich.

The 21-year-old also picked up top 10s at the Saudi Tour and the U23 Worlds road race in 2024. He said that Movistar is a team "which I always dreamed of being a part of."

"These last two seasons with the Movistar Team have been a time of great progress for me and it is because the team has given me a lot of confidence from the beginning. They have offered me the means and opportunities necessary to continue this evolution, without putting any pressure on me and helping me in every way possible."

Basque rider Jon Barrenetxea also tasted success in 2024. The 24-year-old won on home ground at the Circuito do Getxo in August.

He said, "The adaptation this first year has been perfect, despite not being a very good season for me due to the fall I had in April at the Amstel Gold Race.

"I hope to repay on the road this trust placed in me. With such a good group we have, I am sure that joy will come, and I will be able to contribute a lot to the team."

Galician Carlos Canal, 23, and Castilian Javier Romo, 25, didn't win this season, though both also scored several strong results during the season.

Canal took top 10s at the Spanish Nationals, Tour de Wallonie, Clàssica Valenciana, and Clásica Jaén, while Romo finished seventh in Troyes at the Tour de France, also finishing top 10 at the Volta Valenciana and the season-ending Italian Classics, the GP Larciano and Giro della Toscana.

"I am very happy with this renewal and being so long-lasting it gives you the peace of mind of continuing to grow in a team that has made me feel at home from day one. I feel very comfortable in this group of young riders that we have formed.

"I would like to thank the team for the trust they have placed in us, and I am looking forward to continuing to work hard to improve and return the support they have given us," said Canal.

"This season has been super positive, maybe some things could have gone better, but it has been the year in which I have grown the most as a rider. Above all, coming to Movistar Team with a very familiar atmosphere, the home team and I am very happy with the staff, in general," said Romo.

"This has been key to growing, in addition to having a good calendar. Therefore, I am very happy to extend the contract, it means that the team trusts me in the long term, and I have the potential to continue improving.

"In the coming years, I hope to improve in Grand Tours, try to compete in stages and be able to help our leader. Let's go for it!"