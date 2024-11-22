Movistar secures long-term talent as they extend contracts for five young riders to 2028

Spanish squad secures future of five riders, including Giro stage winner Sánchez and U23 world TT champion Romo

Pelayo Sánchez celebrates winning stage 6 of the 2024 Giro d&#039;Italia in Rapolano Terme
Pelayo Sánchez celebrates winning stage 6 of the 2024 Giro d'Italia in Rapolano Terme (Image credit: Getty Images)

Movistar have announced the contract renewals of five of their young Spanish riders, all on three-year deals.

The Spanish squad announced on Thursday that Pelayo Sánchez, Javier Romo, Carlos Canal, Iván Romeo and Jon Barrenetxea will all remain on board through the end of the 2028 season.

