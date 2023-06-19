Movistar swap blue jersey for ‘Iceberg’ white for Tour de France

The Movistar team will swap their usual dark blue racing colours for ‘Iceberg’ white during the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes, with the unique jerseys being autographed and then auctioned to raise funds for ocean protection programmes.

The Spanish WorldTour team hopes to achieve four goals with the new jersey colour: improve the performance of the race clothing in the heat of the European summer, improve the sustainability of the fabrics used, show off an innovative design in the biggest races of the season and also raise social awareness for the protection of the oceans.

The likes of Enric Mas, the USA’s Matteo Jorgenson and Annemiek van Vleuten will race in the jersey in July, wearing it for the first time at the start of the Tour de France in Bilbao and the Tour de France Femmes in Clermont-Ferrand.

Bora-Hansgrohe and Jumbo-Visma have also revealed new kits for the 2023 Tour de France, with other teams, including EF Education-EasyPost, expected to have new kit designs for July.

Mas will again target the overall classification of the Tour de France, while Jorgenson hopes to follow up on his breakthrough performance at the Tour of Oman and the Tour de Romandie. Van Vleuten is targeting a second overall victory at the Tour de France Femmes in the final season of her distinguished career.

The garments in the 'Iceberg' collection have at least 60% of the fabric made from fibres created from recycled plastics such as bottles, fishing nets and production surpluses. Movistar claim it will be the most sustainable kit ever worn by a team on the Tour.

The 'Iceberg' collection is part of the 'Ride to Cut' project promoted by Gobik.

The white jersey helps reflect heat, improves protection against ultraviolet rays and improves visibility out on the road.

Movistar said the ‘Iceberg’ white jersey, white seams and edgings on the shorts represent the ice blocks of the oceans, endangered by the current climate emergency. Movistar, Gobik and Movistar owner Telefónica say they are trying to raise awareness about climate change with their new jersey campaign.

The men’s Tour de France starts on July 1 in Bilbao, with the women’s Tour de France Femmes starting in Clermont-Ferrand on July 23.