Movistar announces Vuelta a España line-up
Team built around Bruseghin, Acosta and Lastras
Spanish Movistar team has announced its roster for the upcoming Vuelta a España. Directeurs sportifs José Luis Jaimerena and José Luis Arrieta will take a versatile team to the race start in Benidorm next week-end, comprising former Vuelta stage winners Chente García Acosta and Pablo Lastras as well as top ten finisher Marzio Bruseghin.
Related Articles
Vuelta a España start list
The three veterans are joined by several young and upcoming riders such as Ignatas Konovalovas, who won a stage in the 2009 Giro d'Italia.
The full Movistar line-up is: Beñat Intxausti, David López, Sergio Pardilla, Pablo Lastras, Marzio Bruseghin, Ignatas Konovalovas, Ángel Madrazo, Imanol Erviti and Chente García Acosta.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy