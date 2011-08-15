Movistar announces Vuelta a España line-up

Team Movistar in action in the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spanish Movistar team has announced its roster for the upcoming Vuelta a España. Directeurs sportifs José Luis Jaimerena and José Luis Arrieta will take a versatile team to the race start in Benidorm next week-end, comprising former Vuelta stage winners Chente García Acosta and Pablo Lastras as well as top ten finisher Marzio Bruseghin.

The three veterans are joined by several young and upcoming riders such as Ignatas Konovalovas, who won a stage in the 2009 Giro d'Italia.

The full Movistar line-up is: Beñat Intxausti, David López, Sergio Pardilla, Pablo Lastras, Marzio Bruseghin, Ignatas Konovalovas, Ángel Madrazo, Imanol Erviti and Chente García Acosta.