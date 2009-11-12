Mountain bike promoters meet up in Colorado

US ProXCT Series Final Podium (L to R): Katerina Nash (Luna Womens MTB) fourth, Georgia Gould (Luna Womens MTB) second, Catherina Pendrel (Luna Womens MTB) first, Heather Irmiger (Gary Fisher/Subaru) third, Pua Sawicki (Ellsworth) fifth (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Mountain bike race promoters from across the US will be coming together to spend the weekend at a summit hosted by USA Cycling (USAC) in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on November 13-15. The meeting will be attended by mountain bike organizers, officials, team managers, coaches and some industry representatives.

Ty Kady, who is part of the organizational team behind the US Cup and ProXCT, will be among those attending and presenting. "This year will be the first for me attending the promoters summit at USA Cycling. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to solidify the relationship between the USAC and the US Cup moving forward into 2010 and beyond," said Kady to Cyclingnews.

"I've been working closely with Kelli Lusk and the USAC staff over the past eight to 12 weeks on the ProXCT series, and look forward to announcing the exciting things we have lined up for 2010."

Kady plans to address all the mountain bike promoters and industry attendees about the 2010 USA Cycling ProXCT series. "Topics like branding, marketing, series venues and dates and finding sponsors in a down economy are just some of the concepts that will all be discussed as sort of a 'Best Practices' brainstorm session," said Kady.

"Both the USAC and the US Cup want to take the ProXCT series to the next level for 2010. Its my hope that by having all the key promoters in attendance, we can roll up our sleeves and get to work."

Other topics that will be covered during the weekend will include insurance, risk management, doping controls, media relations & communications, national calendars, sustainable race courses and chip timing.

The summit is a chance for top American promoters to exchange ideas and share what's worked and what doesn't work for organizing off-road races. "I'm excited to connect with some of the top promoters from around the country... . It's a time and place for us to gather together as a community and bounce ideas off one another on how we can make the sport of mountain biking better for everyone involved," said Kady.

