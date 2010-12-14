Mosquera having surgery on collarbone

Image 1 of 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) won the final mountain stage of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Vuelta leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) and second-placed Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) speak to the press after stage 19. (Image credit: Xacobeo Galicia)

Ezequiel Mosquera is having surgery on his collarbone in Madrid rather than attending the the Vacansoleil training camp on the Costa Brava this week.

The Spaniard broke the bone in the same place twice in 2009, and had surgery on it in January, but continued to be troubled by the problem.

The other 24 Vacansoleil riders are preparing for the upcoming season at the training camp, while Mosquera will train alone in his native Galicia.

The team is also careful to put a certain amount of distance between itself and the controversial rider, who tested positive for HES, considered a masking agent for EPO, at the Vuelta a Espana, in which he finished second overall. He has denied the charges.

The team noted that Mosquera's contract doesn't start until January 1, 2011, and that it will have no information on him until that time.