Mosquera B sample remains to be tested

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia). (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

The International Cycling Union has confirmed that Ezequiel Mosquera remains under investigation for doping, contrary to reports circulating in the Spanish press earlier in the week. Mosquera returned an adverse analytical finding for Hydoxyethyl starch at the Vuelta a España.

UCI press officer Enrico Carpani told AP that the analysis of Mosquera’s B sample is “still in preparation” and that therefore the investigation into the Spanish rider is ongoing.

Mosquera returned the sample with traces of Hydoxyethal starch on September 16 after stage 18 of the Vuelta. The positive test was announced two weeks later on September 30.

Hydoxyethal starch is a blood plasma volume expander that can serve to dilute the blood without decreasing the amount of red blood cells present. Due to this property it may be used as a masking agent for EPO. The substance can only be taken intravenously.

Mosquera’s Xacobeo Galicia teammate David Garcia also tested positive for Hydroxyethyl starch at the Vuelta a España, and a week later it was revealed that he had also returned an adverse analytical finding for EPO.

On Wednesday, Marca had reported that the investigation of Mosquera had been closed as the rider had supposedly been cleared by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Both WADA and the rider himself were quick to deny that this was the case.

“I have to say that I haven’t had news for weeks. WADA hasn’t been in communication, and I only wish that things were that easy,” Mosquera said in a statement.

Prior to the initial announcement of his positive test, Mosquera signed for Vacansoleil for the 2011 season and the Spaniard is technically free to compete until the outcome of the analysis of his B sample has been announced.

However, the Vacanasoleil team revealed during the week that it requested that the UCI not include Mosquera’s world ranking points when tallying its total as part of the squad’s application for a ProTour licence.



