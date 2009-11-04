Mosquera discovers fractured collarbone

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) after his crash in the Vuelta a España stage 17 (Image credit: Unipublic)

Spaniard Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) was today diagnosed with a fractured left collarbone, the result of a crash in the Criterium de Alcobendas in Madrid on October 25.

"The doctor who examined me after I crashed in Alcobendas just touched me and thought it was broken, but ruled it out after x-rays," said Mosquera in a press release.

Mosquera said he had gone for a check up Tuesday because of ongoing pain. Additional x-rays revealed he had a simple fracture of his collarbone.

"I have my arm in a sling for ten days and then return to check the healing," he continued.

He was planning on racing in the Spanish Professional Cyclists Association (ACP) criterium in San Andrés del Rabanedo (León), Spain, Sunday, but has now called an immediate end his season.

Mosquera, 33, won stage five and finished fourth overall in the Vuelta a Burgos earlier this season. He finished fifth overall behind Alejandro Valverde at the Vuelta a España in September.

Valverde won the Criterium de Alcobendas ahead of Alberto Contador.

