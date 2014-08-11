Moser to lead Cannondale at Eneco Tour
Italian ready for second half of the season
Cannondale heads to the seven-stage Eneco Tour with Italian Moreno Moser as its leader. The WorldTour event is held in both the Netherlands and Belgium and includes a challenging parcours which opens the possibilities of multiple outcomes on the general classification.
"We selected a team with different kind of riders to have good solutions for any case," said team director Biagio Conte. "We'll have few key riders to help but I want to give the chance to everyone to stand out. Eneco Tour is a demanding race and the motivations can play an important role to win."
Moser, who just competed at the Tour de Pologne, is gearing up for a strong second half of the season and enters the race in good condition having struggled with form ahead of Tour de Suisse in June. Joining the 23-year-old will be Kristijan Koren who placed fifth at the Prudential RideLondon Classic on Sunday.
Cannondale for Eneco Tour: Moreno Moser, Kristijan Koren, Alberto Bettiol, Fabio Sabatini, Paolo Longo Borghini, Jean-Marc Marino and Josè Sarmiento.
