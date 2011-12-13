Moseley to compete under T-Mo Racing banner in 2012

Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

One day after Trek World Racing announced that its 2012 team would not include Tracy Moseley, the 2011 downhill World Cup champion and 2010 downhill world champion shared her plans to ride under the new T-Mo Racing banner for the coming season.

Still sponsored by Trek, Moseley will expand her calendar to include a variety of race formats. She began her elite racing career specializing in downhill racing starting in the 1990s, but has always enjoyed mixing up her mountain biking. Going forward, she will return to her multi-disciplinary roots and will participate in several races in 2012, including World Cup downhill events, cross country eliminator races, and enduros.

"After 12 years on the World Cup downhill circuit and the achievement of all the goals I set for myself, I felt that the end of 2011 was a perfect opportunity to make a change in direction and pursue some new challenges," said Moseley on her website.

"I would like to extend my thanks to Trek World Racing and everyone working behind the scenes at Trek for the most successful three years of my career to date. That support has allowed me to attain both a world championship title and a World Cup title. I look forward to continuing my relationship with Trek as both an athlete and ambassador, as I pursue new ventures," she said.

With support from Trek, her new objective is to elevate her profile as an all-round mountain bike athlete. She has set goals to finish in podium positions across all of her planned races, and to gain points for world championship selection in both cross country eliminator, and downhill.

She will have a variety of bikes from the Trek quiver to choose from, including a Session 9.9 and Slash, as she pursues her new aims.

"We are delighted to keep Tracy within the Trek family," said Trek UK's Marketing Manager Andrew Griffin. "Her successful career and outstanding reputation made furthering the relationship an easy decision to make. We look forward to supporting the shift in her racing career."

Complete details of Moseley's 2012 calendar will be announced during the London Bike Show on January 13.