Trek World Racing finalizes 2012 roster

Image 1 of 6 World Cup winner Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) going fast downhill (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 2 of 6 New Zealander Antoon Cooper will ride for Trek World Racing in 2012 (Image credit: Trek World Racing) Image 3 of 6 Willow Koerber (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Hailey King) Image 4 of 6 Justin Leov races to fourth (Image credit: John Cosgrove) Image 5 of 6 Neko Mulally (Trek World Racing) on his way to winning (Image credit: Gravity East Series) Image 6 of 6 Mathias and Lukas Fluckiger during stage six of the 2010 Cape Epic. (Image credit: Sven Martin / Sportzpics)

Trek World Racing announced its roster for 2012, returning once again with a talented line-up of cross country and downhill racers ready to take on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, world championships, Olympics and a selected set of major events including Crankworx in Whistler, the Sea Otter Classic and the Sunshine Cup in Cyprus.

"After the successes of the past three years, the team returns once again with a strong line-up of athletes, and the same talented staff and sponsors we’ve been lucky to have with us in 2011, building on all that we've achieved to date," said Team Owner Martin Whiteley. "New signings Anton Cooper and Myles Rockwell bring both youthful enthusiasm and experience."

Cross country

The team will field four cross country riders including new signing and junior cross country phenom Anton Cooper of New Zealand, who will be racing selected events throughout 2012 while continuing with his education.

"I am very excited to join Trek World Racing for the 2012 season. It is a significant step forward in my goals of becoming a world class rider," said Cooper. "This is aided by the fact that the team's focus is at the World Cup, world championship and Olympic stage where they are able to provide top level support that is required to perform at this level. This is a great way to kick-start my career as a professional mountain biker, and I look forward to what lies ahead."

American Willow Rockwell (formerly Willow Koerber) will return to full time racing after getting married and having a child in December with husband Myles, with the goal of being selected to race for the USA at the 2012 London Olympics.

"I look forward to being the fastest mom on the planet," said Koerber. "With the support of my Trek World Racing team and sponsors, I know I have everything I need to be the very best. I intend to do my part, and let the universe supply me with energy, grace and balance as I follow my destiny path." As of this writing, Koerber had not yet had her baby, but it is due any day now.

Returning for their fourth year with the team are the Flueckiger brothers from Switzerland. 2010 Under 23 World Champion Mathias, and Lukas who finish fifth at last year's Worlds, will be opting to spend more time racing the Trek Superfly 29ers in 2012.

"I have more confidence than ever before. I will start my 2012 season where my 2011 season ended. The Olympics are my biggest goal for the year," said Luk Flueckiger.

"2011 was my first year as a full time professional athlete. It was such a big change, and I expected too much from myself after a season like 2010," said Math Flueckiger. "I learnt so much in 2011, and I'll bring all this experience to 2012. I won't look at other riders, results, etc. I will focus solely on me! My moto will be 'step by step’', improving throughout the year."

Downhill

Coming off 2011 as the number one doownhill team in the world, Trek World Racing will return with three elite men, namely Americans Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally and New Zealander Justin Leov. The three downhill men will be aboard their Trek Session 9.9 carbon bikes and racing the full World Cup along with a number of MTB Grand Prix events in the US, the Sea Otter Classic, Crankworx in Whistler, and other selected events.

"I'm looking forward to the upcoming year," said Gwin. "We had an awesome season in 2011 and I'm excited to get back to the races with my team!"

Leov said, "2012 is going to be an exciting year; with a new coach on board I feel a new motivation towards my racing. My hopes and goals are to have fun at the events like I did this year and aim for those top steps of the podium, which so many times have just alluded me."

Mulally is also anticipating the new year and said he will "put together all of the experiences that have brought me to this point. I can see it coming together already. It's going to be awesome spending every weekend with people I love being around, I really can't wait to go racing."

Also new for the team in 2012 is 2000 Downhill World Champion Myles Rockwell, who will serve as a rider liaison assisting the riders with their training, strategy and racing at the World Cups and Worlds.

Tracy Moseley, who successfully raced for the Trek World Racing program for last three years, taking 18 World Cup podiums (including six wins), the world championship title in 2010, and the World Cup title in 2011, has decided to take her career in a different direction in 2012. T-MO will soon be making her own announcement.

The team's major sponsors include Trek, JBL, Shimano and Fox.