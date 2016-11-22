Morton takes UCI America Tour crown
Holowesko-Citadel tops team standings
Australian Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) was crowned overall winner of the UCI Americas Tour continental circuit, which concluded in October with the Tobago Cycling Classic.
The remaining 2016 races on the continent: Vuelta Guatemala, October 24-November 11, the Gran Premio de San Jose, November 12, and the Vuelta Popular a Costa Rica, December 13-25, are on the 2017 America Tour.
Morton enjoyed a stellar season, taking out overall wins in the Tour of the Gila and Tour of Utah, and was en route to a high overall finish in the Tour of California before a crash on stage 4 to Laguna Seca took him out of action.
"This is a great recognition of an incredible season for Lachlan," said Jelly Belly Director Danny van Haute. "The Americas Tour overall is awarded to an individual, but the team played an enormous part in putting Lachlan into that position and everyone on this year's team should be proud."
Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter was second in the individual rankings behind Morton, thanks to his victory in the Tour of Alberta. Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky, third in the Tour of Utah and fourth in California, was third.
The North Americans dominated the team standings, with Holowesko-Citadel taking the top spot by a slim 13 points over Canadian squad Silber Pro Cycling. Axeon Hagens Berman was third.
2016 UCI America Tour
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly - Maxxis
|326
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko - Citadel
|277
|3
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale - Drapac
|265
|4
|Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda (Ecu) Strongman-Campagnolo Wilier
|250
|5
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|245
|6
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - QuickStep
|245
|7
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko - Citadel
|240
|8
|Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Movistar
|228
|9
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven)
|224
|10
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|212
|11
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|183
|12
|Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|175
|13
|Rohan Denis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|170
|14
|Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua)
|155
|15
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|152
|16
|Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex)
|148
|17
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|140
|18
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|137
|19
|Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare
|133
|20
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|132.25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team
|660
|pts
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|647
|3
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|547
|4
|Rally Cycling
|526
|5
|Jelly Belly - Maxxis
|450
|6
|Team Jamis
|374
|7
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|330
|8
|Movistar Team
|291
|9
|Strongman-Campagnolo Wilier
|273
|10
|Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
|272
|11
|Lupus Racing Team
|181
|12
|EPM-Une-Área Metropolitana
|171
|13
|Garneau - Québecor
|169
|14
|Start - Vaxes Cycling Team
|140
|15
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|131
|16
|Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan
|125
|17
|Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|112
|18
|Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|110
|19
|Team Ecuador
|106
|20
|Team Illuminate
|93
