Morton takes UCI America Tour crown

Image 1 of 5 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) happy to take the overall race win in Utah (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) enjoying his time in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 The Holowesko - Citadel team got on the front and tried hard to shatter the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) battle over champagne on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 The Silber Pro Cycling team in formation (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Australian Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) was crowned overall winner of the UCI Americas Tour continental circuit, which concluded in October with the Tobago Cycling Classic.

Related Articles King, Thwaites and Morton join Dimension Data for 2017

The remaining 2016 races on the continent: Vuelta Guatemala, October 24-November 11, the Gran Premio de San Jose, November 12, and the Vuelta Popular a Costa Rica, December 13-25, are on the 2017 America Tour.

Morton enjoyed a stellar season, taking out overall wins in the Tour of the Gila and Tour of Utah, and was en route to a high overall finish in the Tour of California before a crash on stage 4 to Laguna Seca took him out of action.

"This is a great recognition of an incredible season for Lachlan," said Jelly Belly Director Danny van Haute. "The Americas Tour overall is awarded to an individual, but the team played an enormous part in putting Lachlan into that position and everyone on this year's team should be proud."

Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter was second in the individual rankings behind Morton, thanks to his victory in the Tour of Alberta. Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky, third in the Tour of Utah and fourth in California, was third.

The North Americans dominated the team standings, with Holowesko-Citadel taking the top spot by a slim 13 points over Canadian squad Silber Pro Cycling. Axeon Hagens Berman was third.

2016 UCI America Tour

Individual Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly - Maxxis 326 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko - Citadel 277 3 Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale - Drapac 265 4 Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda (Ecu) Strongman-Campagnolo Wilier 250 5 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 245 6 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - QuickStep 245 7 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko - Citadel 240 8 Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Movistar 228 9 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) 224 10 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 212 11 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 183 12 Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 175 13 Rohan Denis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 170 14 Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua) 155 15 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 152 16 Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex) 148 17 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 140 18 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 137 19 Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare 133 20 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar 132.25