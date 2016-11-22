Morton takes UCI America Tour crown

Trending

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) happy to take the overall race win in Utah

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) enjoying his time in yellow

The Holowesko - Citadel team got on the front and tried hard to shatter the field

Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) and Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Drapac) battle over champagne on the podium

The Silber Pro Cycling team in formation

Australian Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) was crowned overall winner of the UCI Americas Tour continental circuit, which concluded in October with the Tobago Cycling Classic.

The remaining 2016 races on the continent: Vuelta Guatemala, October 24-November 11, the Gran Premio de San Jose, November 12, and the Vuelta Popular a Costa Rica, December 13-25, are on the 2017 America Tour.

Morton enjoyed a stellar season, taking out overall wins in the Tour of the Gila and Tour of Utah, and was en route to a high overall finish in the Tour of California before a crash on stage 4 to Laguna Seca took him out of action.

"This is a great recognition of an incredible season for Lachlan," said Jelly Belly Director Danny van Haute. "The Americas Tour overall is awarded to an individual, but the team played an enormous part in putting Lachlan into that position and everyone on this year's team should be proud."

Holowesko-Citadel's Robin Carpenter was second in the individual rankings behind Morton, thanks to his victory in the Tour of Alberta. Cannondale-Drapac's Andrew Talansky, third in the Tour of Utah and fourth in California, was third.

The North Americans dominated the team standings, with Holowesko-Citadel taking the top spot by a slim 13 points over Canadian squad Silber Pro Cycling. Axeon Hagens Berman was third.

2016 UCI America Tour

Individual Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly - Maxxis326pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko - Citadel277
3Andrew Talansky (USA) Cannondale - Drapac265
4Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda (Ecu) Strongman-Campagnolo Wilier250
5Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling245
6Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - QuickStep245
7Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko - Citadel240
8Ramirez Chacon Brayan Stiven (Col) Movistar228
9Jonathan Monsalve (Ven)224
10Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling212
11Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling183
12Adrien Costa (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman175
13Rohan Denis (Aus) BMC Racing Team170
14Manuel Rodas Ochoa (Gua)155
15Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis152
16Frayre Moctezuma Eder (Mex)148
17Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team140
18Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling137
19Marco Canola (Ita) UnitedHealthcare133
20Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar132.25

Team Standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team660pts
2Silber Pro Cycling647
3Axeon Hagens Berman547
4Rally Cycling526
5Jelly Belly - Maxxis450
6Team Jamis374
7UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team330
8Movistar Team291
9Strongman-Campagnolo Wilier273
10Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour272
11Lupus Racing Team181
12EPM-Une-Área Metropolitana171
13Garneau - Québecor169
14Start - Vaxes Cycling Team140
15Caja Rural - Seguros RGA131
16Sindicato Empleados Públicos of San Juan125
17Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team112
18Fortuneo - Vital Concept110
19Team Ecuador106
20Team Illuminate93