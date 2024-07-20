Morning stage of Baloise Ladies Tour shortened due to mass crash

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) in the peloton on stage 2 at Baloise Ladies Tour

The third stage of the Baloise Ladies Tour was neutralized Saturday following a massive crash on a narrow road just 10.9km into the 94.9km route around Zwevegem.

Four riders were taken from the location of the crash to the hospital, including French champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) and Silje Bader (team dsm-firmenich PostNL).

Bader was suspected of having a broken wrist, according to a team post on Twitter, while Cordon-Ragot avoided fractures and came away with bruising, according to a team report.

More than a dozen riders were involved in the crash, with many riders landing in a grassy ditch on the side of the narrow road. As medical vehicles stopped at the crash site, the peloton continued ahead but was stopped a few kilometres ahead.

There was a delay of about 50 minutes before the restart, as the four riders were taken to the local hospital and race officials waited for a new ambulance to arrive to accompany the peloton.

As adjustments were made for the restart, Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) addressed the peloton by saying "Everybody stay calm and [ride] safely”, according to a social post by race organisers.

Organizers shortened the stage by 28km, removing a local lap in Zwevegem, and the route completed with the first pass of the finish line. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the sprint to retain the race lead.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She now holds a six-second lead over Charlotte Kool (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL) headed to the 11km individual time trial, also in Zwevegem, that will begin at 17:00 local time.