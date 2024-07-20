Morning stage of Baloise Ladies Tour shortened due to mass crash
Alison Jackson addresses peloton with call to 'everybody stay calm'
The third stage of the Baloise Ladies Tour was neutralized Saturday following a massive crash on a narrow road just 10.9km into the 94.9km route around Zwevegem.
Four riders were taken from the location of the crash to the hospital, including French champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) and Silje Bader (team dsm-firmenich PostNL).
Bader was suspected of having a broken wrist, according to a team post on Twitter, while Cordon-Ragot avoided fractures and came away with bruising, according to a team report.
More than a dozen riders were involved in the crash, with many riders landing in a grassy ditch on the side of the narrow road. As medical vehicles stopped at the crash site, the peloton continued ahead but was stopped a few kilometres ahead.
There was a delay of about 50 minutes before the restart, as the four riders were taken to the local hospital and race officials waited for a new ambulance to arrive to accompany the peloton.
As adjustments were made for the restart, Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) addressed the peloton by saying "Everybody stay calm and [ride] safely”, according to a social post by race organisers.
Organizers shortened the stage by 28km, removing a local lap in Zwevegem, and the route completed with the first pass of the finish line. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) won the sprint to retain the race lead.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
She now holds a six-second lead over Charlotte Kool (Team DSM-Firmenich PostNL) headed to the 11km individual time trial, also in Zwevegem, that will begin at 17:00 local time.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).