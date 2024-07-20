Morning stage of Baloise Ladies Tour shortened due to mass crash

Alison Jackson addresses peloton with call to 'everybody stay calm'

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) in the peloton on stage 2 at Baloise Ladies Tour (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The third stage of the Baloise Ladies Tour was neutralized Saturday following a massive crash on a narrow road just 10.9km into the 94.9km route around Zwevegem. 

Four riders were taken from the location of the crash to the hospital, including French champion Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) and Silje Bader (team dsm-firmenich PostNL).

