Mørkøv plans at least one title at the Danish nationals
Time trial easier than trying to control road race, Saxo Bank-SunGard rider says
Michael Mørkøv plans to win at least one title at the Danish national championships the end of this month. The Saxo Bank-SunGard rider believes that a time trial title is more likely than road race victory, but he is aiming to be very competitive in both.
Related Articles
Morkov and Rasmussen remain at the zenith in Gent
Madison night good for Morkov & Rasmussen
SRM provide Michael Morkov's data from Tirreno-Adriatico
Mørkøv rider has won numerous national track titles, but to date none on the road. His team has usually dominated the road race, but this year there are many Danish riders on other teams, such as Alex Rasmussen and Lars Bak at HTC-Highroad, Matti Breschel at Rabobank and Jakob Fuglsang at Leopard-Trek, amongst others.
“The race will be different than it has been in recent years, and I think it will be a very interesting one,” he told feltet.dk. “In previous years, we have had the opportunity to control the race. I don't think we can do so this year, so it is important that we should be at the forefront from the start.
“But there is also some luck and the lottery of it, so for me it is just about getting the best possible form, then trying to get the best result.”
The Dane maintains that he has a better chance in the time trial. However, he admitted that “it was a bit demoralizing to be passed by Alex (Rasmussen) in the final time trial at the Giro. But I bet I will be fresher at the nationals than I was in Milan. So I'd like to battle both him and Fuglsang to the finish.”
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy