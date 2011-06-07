Mørkøv plans at least one title at the Danish nationals

Image 1 of 2 Michael Morkov (Image credit: John J. Young) Image 2 of 2 Men's Madison - Michael Morkov flies the Danish flag after he wins the championship (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Michael Mørkøv plans to win at least one title at the Danish national championships the end of this month. The Saxo Bank-SunGard rider believes that a time trial title is more likely than road race victory, but he is aiming to be very competitive in both.

Mørkøv rider has won numerous national track titles, but to date none on the road. His team has usually dominated the road race, but this year there are many Danish riders on other teams, such as Alex Rasmussen and Lars Bak at HTC-Highroad, Matti Breschel at Rabobank and Jakob Fuglsang at Leopard-Trek, amongst others.

“The race will be different than it has been in recent years, and I think it will be a very interesting one,” he told feltet.dk. “In previous years, we have had the opportunity to control the race. I don't think we can do so this year, so it is important that we should be at the forefront from the start.

“But there is also some luck and the lottery of it, so for me it is just about getting the best possible form, then trying to get the best result.”

The Dane maintains that he has a better chance in the time trial. However, he admitted that “it was a bit demoralizing to be passed by Alex (Rasmussen) in the final time trial at the Giro. But I bet I will be fresher at the nationals than I was in Milan. So I'd like to battle both him and Fuglsang to the finish.”