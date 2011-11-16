Mørkøv debating track riding without partner Rasmussen

Alex Rasmussen and Michael Morkov claimed another overall victory in Copenhagen (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Mørkøv will reduce his track riding if his riding partner Alex Rasmussen is suspended on doping-related charges. He is still looking to the Olympics, if not in 2012, then in 2016.

“Yes I will” cut down, he told sporten.tv2.dk, although he will consider the possibility of an alternative partner.

He and Rasmussen have “had some fantastic years together and it is not something you just throw away,” Mørkøv said.

“I can't hide the fact that Alex is the one I prefer to ride with when it comes to Six Days and track racing. If track cycling is on the Olympic programme in 2016, then that becomes our next goal. We have talked about this.”

Rasmussen has been temporarily suspended for missing three doping controls due to problems with his whereabouts. He faces up to a two-year ban, but is hoping for a ban of 10 months, which would allow him to ride in the 2012 London Olympics. His hearing before the Danish Sports Federation is scheduled for Thursday, November 17.