Mørkøv a future team leader, Riis says

Michael Morkov in action (Image credit: John J. Young)

Michael Mørkøv will be leader of Team Saxo Bank-SunGard one day, according to team manger Bjarne Riis. The Dane, going into his third pro year, will have his chances in certain races this year.

"He is deeply serious, enjoyable to be with, and the leadership role is natural for him. He is a future leader figure on this team, I am convinced," Riis told Sporten.dk.

The team sees him as the road captain one day, and Mørkøv agrees. “Everybody has respect for he who make the decisions, especially if he makes the right decisions. The role is natural for me. I'm not afraid to take the lead when the other falters,” he said.

"I'd rather be the one to take responsibility and take a decision than sit and watch. There are often situations in races where there are five possibilities. Most are wrong but if you don't choose one, they are all wrong.”

The changes in the team's composition and the uncertain status of Alberto Contador open up more possibilities for the 25-year-old. “It motivates me very much that all the stars have left the team. Now you can actually contribute something, it's been a little difficult in years with the Schleck brothers, Fabian Cancellara and so on.”

"I am very keen to work even harder than I would otherwise have done because I know I personally get more opportunities next year,” he said.

Mørkøv is still looking for his first win on the road, but he is no stranger to cycling success. He has won numerous national titles on the track, as well as in other track events.