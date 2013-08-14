Moolman to join Hitec Products UCK in 2014

Image 1 of 5 Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) leads the break, followed by Jessie Daams (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 5 World Cup series leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins her fifth Fleche Wallone Femmes ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 3 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson) Image 4 of 5 Ashleigh Moolman (South Africa) sporting an aero cover on her Lazer Tardiz helmet - it didn't help her, as she finished last (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 5 of 5 Ashleigh Moolman wearing the combined jersey. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Norwegian-based outfit Hitec Products UCK has announced the signing of Ashleigh Moolman from Lotto Belisol for the 2014 season.

Moolman made history earlier this year, becoming the first South African woman to podium in a World Cup race as well as her best result at the top level when she finished third at the La Flèche Wallonne Féminine.

"I must say it's quite overwhelming," the 27-year-old told Cyclingnews at the finish line. "I'm standing here today as a very proud South African and very proud African ambassador."

Other top results for Moolman this season include: the South African road and time trial championship titles; podiums at the GP Elsy Jacobs, Tour Languedoc Roussillon and La Route de France as well as at the Giro Rosa where she went on to finish eighth overall, improving on her 10th place in 2012.

The 27-year-old is currently ranked 14th in the UCI standings and has been with the Lotto squad since 2010 which was her first season in Europe.

Hitec team manager Karl Lima said, "We are proud to have Ashleigh in our team for next year, and to become one of the few UCI teams with riders from three continents.

"She is also the first continental champion in our team."

Earlier this month, Moolman was voted Africa’s Most Influential Woman in Sport.