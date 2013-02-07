Gallery: Hitec Products UCK show-off riders for coming season
Road World’s medal winners Neylan and Borghini headline roster
It was immediately after the team's first training camp in Girona that the Norwegian-registered Hitec Products UCK women's team got it's season started in the best possible fashion. The win in the opening stage at the Ladies Tour of Qatar with young sprinter Chloe Hosking is just the start of things to come for the re-built outfit that boasts three riders from top-six at last year’s UCI Road World Championships.
Hosking was afforded the honour of taking her new team’s first race win of the year with the team now regrouping ahead of a busy spring classics campaign that kicks-off with Omloop Het Nieuwsblaad on 23 February. The team has bolstered its youthful roster this year with the signings of last year's World's silver medal winner Rachel Neylan along with third-place Elisa Longo Borghini and 19-year-old Rossella Ratto.
Take a look inside the Hitec Products individual rider gallery to get an idea of what the riders really look like – when not wearing helmets and sunglasses. This year the squad will ride the Scott Foil equipped with Shimano Di2 Dura-Ace groupsets and Shimano wheels.
The Hitec Products UCK roster for 2013: Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor), Emilia Fahlin (Swe), Chloe Hosking (Aus), Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor), Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor), Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita), Siri Minge (Nor), Emilie Moberg (Nor), Rachel Neylan (Aus), Lise Nostvold (Nor), Rossella Ratto (Ita), Thea Thorsen (Nor)
