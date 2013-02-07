Gallery: Hitec Products UCK show-off riders for coming season

Image 1 of 13 The Hitec Products team (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 13 Cecilie Johnsen (Hitec Products) won the opening prologue at Tour de l'Ardèche last season (Image credit: Hitec Products) Image 3 of 13 Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) took the team's first win of the year at Qatar (Image credit: Hitec Products) Image 4 of 13 Elisa Borghini finished 9th overall at the Giro d'Italia Donne in 2012 (Image credit: Hitec Products) Image 5 of 13 Emilia Fahlin moved to Hitec from the Specialized - Lululemon squad (Image credit: Hitec Products) Image 6 of 13 Emilie Moberg (Hitec Products) took out the Tour of Zhoushan Island last year (Image credit: Hitec Products) Image 7 of 13 lise Nostvold is the current time trial champion of Norway (Image credit: Hitec Products) Image 8 of 13 This will be Miriam Bjornsrud's (Hitec Products) first year at the senior level (Image credit: Hitec Products) Image 9 of 13 Australian Rachel Neylan (Hitec Products) took a silver medal at the 2012 Road World's (Image credit: Hitec Products) Image 10 of 13 Big things are expected from 19-year-old Rossella Ratto after taking 6th place at the World's in Limburg (Image credit: Hitec Products) Image 11 of 13 Siri Minge is the youngest rider on the Hitec Products UCK roster (Image credit: Hitec Products) Image 12 of 13 Thea Thorsen is a multiple-time junior road national champion in Norway (Image credit: Hitec Products) Image 13 of 13 Tone Hatteland (Hitec Products) is one of the more senior members of the squad (Image credit: Hitec Products)

It was immediately after the team's first training camp in Girona that the Norwegian-registered Hitec Products UCK women's team got it's season started in the best possible fashion. The win in the opening stage at the Ladies Tour of Qatar with young sprinter Chloe Hosking is just the start of things to come for the re-built outfit that boasts three riders from top-six at last year’s UCI Road World Championships.

Hosking was afforded the honour of taking her new team’s first race win of the year with the team now regrouping ahead of a busy spring classics campaign that kicks-off with Omloop Het Nieuwsblaad on 23 February. The team has bolstered its youthful roster this year with the signings of last year's World's silver medal winner Rachel Neylan along with third-place Elisa Longo Borghini and 19-year-old Rossella Ratto.

Take a look inside the Hitec Products individual rider gallery to get an idea of what the riders really look like – when not wearing helmets and sunglasses. This year the squad will ride the Scott Foil equipped with Shimano Di2 Dura-Ace groupsets and Shimano wheels.

The Hitec Products UCK roster for 2013: Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor), Emilia Fahlin (Swe), Chloe Hosking (Aus), Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor), Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor), Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita), Siri Minge (Nor), Emilie Moberg (Nor), Rachel Neylan (Aus), Lise Nostvold (Nor), Rossella Ratto (Ita), Thea Thorsen (Nor)