Monica Trinca Colonel to join WorldTour with Liv AlUla Jayco in 2025 after first elite season

'I have only been part of the peloton since January so it's difficult to know what type of rider I am' says Italian talent signed on two-year deal

Monica Trinca Colonel rode eight WorldTour-level races in 2024 including the Tour de Suisse shown above
Monica Trinca Colonel rode eight WorldTour-level races in 2024 including the Tour de Suisse shown above

After racing just one season at the elite level, up-and-coming Italian talent Monica Trinca Colonel will step up to the Women's WorldTour in 2025 with Liv AlUla Jayco on a two-year deal.

Trinca Colonel, 25, has shown great potential during her short time at Italian Continental team BePink-Bongioanni, with three top 15 stage finishes at the Giro d'Italia Women, third overall at the Tour de l'Ardeche and seventh at last weekend's Giro dell'Emilia.

