Monica Trinca Colonel to join WorldTour with Liv AlUla Jayco in 2025 after first elite season

After racing just one season at the elite level, up-and-coming Italian talent Monica Trinca Colonel will step up to the Women's WorldTour in 2025 with Liv AlUla Jayco on a two-year deal.

Trinca Colonel, 25, has shown great potential during her short time at Italian Continental team BePink-Bongioanni, with three top 15 stage finishes at the Giro d'Italia Women, third overall at the Tour de l'Ardeche and seventh at last weekend's Giro dell'Emilia.

It's been a rapid rise for pro cycling latecomer Trinca Colonel. Having not raced since being a junior, she signed with BePink after impressing team manager Walter Zini with a power data test and quitting her job as an optometrist in Livigno to pursue a cycling career.

“I’m excited to join Liv AlUla Jayco because I think it is the perfect place for my growth. I feel a lot of trust from the team, and I can’t wait to keep dreaming with them," said the Italian in a press release.

"I have only been part of the peloton since last January, so it is difficult to know yet what type of rider I am."

Trinca Colonel has performed best on climbs throughout her first season, coming 13th on the stage to Blockhaus at the Giro and 14th on the uphill finish in Jaca at the Vuelta. However she also hopes to use her mountain bike skills going forward as a racer.

"For sure I love long climbs and, maybe due to my past in MTB when I was a child, I feel very good in technical downhills. It seems that I have a good recovery that makes me feel good also during stage races," she said."

"I like technical races such as Strade Bianche, which has been my favourite one-day race. I dream of racing the Tour de France Femmes one day. Next year I hope to improve my race tactics to obtain the best results, and I would like to be more competitive in time trials."

Trinca Colonel is the third new Liv AlUla Jayco signing announced for the 2025 season, along with Josie Talbot and Amber van der Hulst.

"We are always looking out for new potential, riders with raw talent and we believe we have found this with Monica. She has shown everyone she has something special this season, racing at the highest level, despite it only being her first full road season," said Brent Copeland, team general manager.

"Our women’s squad for 2025 has a good balance and we are confident Monica will fit in well and continue to improve at a rapid rate."