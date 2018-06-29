Mollema headlines Trek-Segafredo's Tour de France roster

Image 1 of 5 Bauke Mollema (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 3 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) third at Belgian Road Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Trek-Segafredo's Toms Skujins celebrates winning stage 3 at the 2018 Tour of California from Sean Bennett (Hagens Berman Axeon) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

In a series of tweets by team fans on Friday, Trek-Segafredo announced its eight-rider roster for the Tour de France, with Bauke Mollema taking the reins of leadership when the French Grand Tour rolls out of Noirmoutier-En-L'Ïle on July 7 for stage1.

Mollema is a serious contender for a top 10 finish and a possible podium. His best run at the Tour de France general classification came in 2013 when he finished sixth. Since then he's claimed 10th, seventh, 11th and 17th last year.

For his eighth Tour, Mollema will have the backing of Julien Bernard, John Degenkolb, Koen de Kort, Michael Gogl, Tsgabu Grmay, Toms Skujins and Jasper Stuyven.

Degenkolb and Stuyven will be key players in getting their team leader through the tense first third of the race, which culminates with the stage 9 romp over some of Paris-Roubaix's cobbles.

"Excited to be part of a strong team and especially looking forward to the stage in Roubaix!" Stuyven tweeted after his spot on the Tour team was announced.

It's yet to be seen whether Degenkolb is in proper form to challenge the fast men during the sprint stages, but so far this year his sprint has lacked the top speed necessary to battle with the very best in the pure bunch kicks.

Skujins, who won his first Latvian pro title Thursday in the time trial, looked his response on Twitter.

"The trust and confidence @TrekSegafredo have put in me makes me really honoured to start my first #TDF2018," he wrote. "Stoke levels are off the charts for the most famous race in the world where I'll get to debut my [Latvian] ITT champs skin suit."

