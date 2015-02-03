Moerenhout: Managing Vos and Ferrand-Prevot a luxury
"There’s more benefit to riding together than if they were opponents,” says former Rabobank rider
The sign of a great manager is his ability to get the best out of his athletes and to ensure that individual potential is channelled into the ultimate aim of team glory. That’s the acute challenge facing Koos Moerenhout at the Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team this season as he juggles the aspirations of Marianne Vos and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot to name but two.
And Moerenhout can of course always draw on his experience as a rider when it comes to managing expectations and individuals. At Rabobank he was part of a squad that constantly lined up for National Championships with the greatest numbers and arguably talent. However, there were times when the men in orange were either outthought or out manouvered by their unwillingness to sacrifice for the team.
