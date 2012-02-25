Modolo and Coledan shot at during training ride

Image 1 of 3 Even with his tongue out Coledan could only manage silver. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) wraps up against the cold. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Sacha Modolo (Colnago - CSF Inox) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF) was one of five riders shot at with an air gun by a motorist during a training ride near Scomigo di Conegliano, Italy on Friday.

The Italian was training with his teammate Marco Coledan and three riders from the UC Trevigiani under 23 team – Mattia Mosole, Massimo Coledan and Andrea Dal Col – when a motorist passing the opposite direction fired plastic pellets at the riders. None of the five were seriously injured, although Marco Coledan and Mosole were struck by pellets.

“I wasn’t hurt at all,” Modolo told Gazzetta dello Sport. “I just felt a heavy blow, like it was a stone throw, but Coledan and Mosole had marks on their knees. What if one of us had been hit in the eye? The car was a grey Alfa GT. Whoever did something like this is a madman.”

The motorist drove off immediately and has not been identified, although Mosole pointed out that a similar incident had occurred in the area the previous day. “It was on the Treviso ring road. Some people were at a petrol station when a car passed and there were shots fired.”