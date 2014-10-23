Trending

Mixed feelings for Pinot and Péraud on 2015 Tour de France route

Parcours offers young climber another chance to shine

Image 1 of 4

Riders on stage at the 2015 Tour de France presentation: Marcel Kittel, Tony Gallopin, Alexander Kristoff, Vincenzo Nibali, Thibaut Pinot, Jean-Christophe Peraud and Cadel Evans

Riders on stage at the 2015 Tour de France presentation: Marcel Kittel, Tony Gallopin, Alexander Kristoff, Vincenzo Nibali, Thibaut Pinot, Jean-Christophe Peraud and Cadel Evans
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Marcel Kittel, Cadel Evans, Jean-Christophe Peraud, Vincenzo Nibali, Thibaut Pinot and Tony Gallopin

Marcel Kittel, Cadel Evans, Jean-Christophe Peraud, Vincenzo Nibali, Thibaut Pinot and Tony Gallopin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali and third placed Thibaut Pinot

2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali and third placed Thibaut Pinot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 4

The map of the 2015 Tour de France

The map of the 2015 Tour de France
(Image credit: ASO)

A rather auspicious article appeared in L'Équipe ahead of the Tour de France route presentation on Wednesday morning, as Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr), Romain Bardet and Jean-Christophe Péraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) were asked to design their ideal parcours.

Related Articles

Peraud set to ride for two more years

Pinot and Péraud bridge 30-year gap at Tour de France

Gallery: Tour de France 2015 presentation in photos

2015 Tour de France route unveiled