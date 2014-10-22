Gallery: Tour de France 2015 presentation in photos

Image 1 of 35 Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme announces the 21 stages of the 102nd edition (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 35 Riders pose in front of the 2015 Tour de France route in Paris (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 He won't be racing the Tour in 2015 but Cadel Evans made an appearance at the route presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 Riders on stage at the 2015 Tour de France presentation: Marcel Kittel, Tony Gallopin, Alexander Kristoff, Vincenzo Nibali, Thibaut Pinot, Jean-Christophe Peraud and Cadel Evans (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 35 Retired professional cyclist Joop Zoetemelk (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 35 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 35 A select group of riders including 2014 Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali on stage at the 2015 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 Astana manager Alexander Vinokourov made an appearance at the Tour de France 2015 presentation (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 35 Marcel Kittel (Giant - Shimano), Cadel Evans (BMC), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 35 Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme speaks to the audience about the (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 35 President of the Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO) Jean Etienne Amaury (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 35 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 35 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 35 Which one of these riders is going to win the most stages next year? (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 Riders gather on stage at the 2015 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 Former Tour de France winner Cadel Evans (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 President of the Amaury Sport Organistation (ASO) Jean-Etienne Amaury (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 Mayor of Utrecht Jan van Zanen says a few words (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 2015 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 Mayor of Utrecht Jan van Zanen presents the departure city of the 2015 Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 Tour de France Director Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 2015 Tour de France map (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 2015 Tour de France presentation - Christian Prudhomme (Fra) Tour de France Director ASO (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Greg Van Avermaet at the 2015 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 A large audience watches the 2015 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Marcel Kittel, Cadel Evans, Jean-Christophe Peraud, Vincenzo Nibali, Thibaut Pinot and Tony Gallopin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 Sprinters Mark Cavendish and Alexander Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali and third placed Thibaut Pinot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali watches the 2015 Tour de France route being unveiled (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 35 Mark Cavendish, Alexander Kristoff and Marcel Kittel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 35 Mark Cavendish, Alexander Kristoff and Marcel Kittel at the 2015 Tour de France presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 35 102nd Tour de France 2015 Presentation Christian Prudhomme TDF Director and Jan van Zanen (Ned) Mayor departure city Utrecht (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2015 Tour de France route was unveiled in a formal presentation held at the Palais des Congress in Paris on Wednesday. The race will depart from Utrecht on July 4 and conclude along the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 26.

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme, President of race organiser Amaury Sport Organisation Jean-Etienne Amaury and Jan van Zanen, Mayor of the departure city Utrecht, gave speeches before the unveiling of the 21 stages that includes one individual time trial and one team time trial along with eight mountain stages.

2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who is considering a Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double, was present at the unveiling of the 102nd edition of the French Grand Tour along with runner-up Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and third placed Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr).

Sprinters Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) were also in the audience along with 2011 overall winner Cadel Evans (BMC) and stage winner Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol).

