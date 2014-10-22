Gallery: Tour de France 2015 presentation in photos

The 2015 Tour de France route was unveiled in a formal presentation held at the Palais des Congress in Paris on Wednesday. The race will depart from Utrecht on July 4 and conclude along the Champs-Elysees in Paris on July 26.
Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme, President of race organiser Amaury Sport Organisation Jean-Etienne Amaury and Jan van Zanen, Mayor of the departure city Utrecht, gave speeches before the unveiling of the 21 stages that includes one individual time trial and one team time trial along with eight mountain stages.
2014 Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who is considering a Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double, was present at the unveiling of the 102nd edition of the French Grand Tour along with runner-up Jean-Christophe Peraud (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and third placed Thibaut Pinot (FDJ.fr).
Sprinters Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step), Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) were also in the audience along with 2011 overall winner Cadel Evans (BMC) and stage winner Tony Gallopin (Lotto Belisol).
View the 2015 Tour de France presentation gallery here.
