Mixed day for Trek at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 4 Matthew Busche (Trek) in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Frank Schlek and his Trek teammates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Jens Voigt in polka dots (Image credit: Sirotti)

The second stage of the 2014 Tour de France was a mixed day for Trek Factory Racing with Matthew Busche making it into the breakaway and Jens Voigt in the polka dot jersey but when the peloton arrived at the Jenkin Road climb, the peloton splintered into numerous groups. Andy and Fränk Schleck both lost time on their GC rivals although Haimar Zubeldia finished in the leading group two seconds behind stage winner Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) to minimise his losses.

"It was a very special race, a tough stage, very much like a Classic," Fränk Schleck said after finishing 16 seconds down on Nibali. "Lots of climbs, short and steep; it was for guys that have a lot of punch. I missed the last 25 meters over the last climb, I was passed and I lost 15-16 seconds at the finish, which is not a drama. I felt good during the whole race, but in the end I can tell I am missing a little bit, missing the Tour de Suisse and those kilometers of racing.

"There is lots of racing to come, and all the big guys are still in the front. Nothing changed for the overall. I enjoy the longer climbs, they suit me much better, and there will be plenty of that coming."

It was a better day for Busche as he made the break in just his second ever Tour stage and was amazed by the Yorkshire crowds that lined the roads for a second day.

"The crowds were incredible again today, but I have to admit that it was scary to have so many people on the road," Busche said. " I saw so many close calls with cars and spectators – I really hope that no cyclist or spectator was injured. It was crazy. The worst was seeing the small children so close to the road.

"Aside from the safety issues the support from all the people is incredible! The noise was deafening for most of the day and I couldn't hear anything in my radio. It would have been great to take the polka dot jersey, to keep it in the team, but the other guys were just faster. I tried a couple of times, but it wasn't to be. Overall it was a great experience I won't forget."