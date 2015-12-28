Mitch Mulhern spearheads Satalyst Verve Racing Team 2016 roster

Jack Bobridge, Alexander Edmondson, Michael Hepburn and Mitchell Mulhern of Australia during the Mens Team Pursuit semi-final

Western Australian National Road Series (NRS) team Satalyst Verve have confirmed the addition of Mitchell Mulhern to complete its roster for 2016. Known as Navitas Satalyst in 2015, the team finished the NRS in sixth place but with a change in naming rights sponsor and team management, the squad is looking for improvement and development of its younger riders. Verve,manufacturer of InfoCrank, replaces Navitas as a title sponsor for 2016.

Mulhern, who rode for BudgetForklifts this season, is aiming to make the Australian team pursuit squad at the Rio Olympics and explained the team will provide him the opportunity to pursue his gold medal aspirations.

The 2016 Satalyst Verve team kit