Mitch Mulhern spearheads Satalyst Verve Racing Team 2016 roster
Western Australian team placing faith in local talent
Western Australian National Road Series (NRS) team Satalyst Verve have confirmed the addition of Mitchell Mulhern to complete its roster for 2016. Known as Navitas Satalyst in 2015, the team finished the NRS in sixth place but with a change in naming rights sponsor and team management, the squad is looking for improvement and development of its younger riders. Verve,manufacturer of InfoCrank, replaces Navitas as a title sponsor for 2016.
Related Articles
The 2016 Satalyst Verve team kit
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy