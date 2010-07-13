Milram's fate apparently sealed

The Milram team showed their latest signing to the crow in Liege. (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)

The end of Team Milram is beginning to look ceratin after Nordmilch AG said it will not continue its sponsorship. Team manger Gerry van Gerwen had asked the dairy product company to remain for another year.

“They told me again, 'We will not make any futher sponsorship',” van Gerwen told the German news agency dpa on Tuesday.



