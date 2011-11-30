Milka-Trek becomes Milka-Superior in 2012

Bart Brentjens (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The Milka-Trek mountain bike team will be known as the Milka-Superior mountain bike team in 2012 when the team switches bike sponsors. Founded in 2008 by Olympic champion Bart Brentjens, the team will ride Superior frames instead of Treks, which it was riding for the past three seasons.

"After riding with Trek for two years as part of the Dolphin Team, Trek became the main sponsor of my own team in 2009. We have worked together for three years and got some amazing results," said Brentjens. "I regret the fact that they could no longer sponsor my team, but I am thankful for the good working relationship during the last three years."

The Superior brand was founded in 1993 and taken over in 2001 by BikeFun International Sro. Superior is mainly a Czech brand which sells to Eastern European countries. It has previously backed national teams like the S&H-Superior MTB team and was the first European brand to have a 29er production bike in 2003.

"I am happy that my team becomes the first factory team in the Superior's history," said Brentjens. "It is a nice challenge to help the Superior bikes technically to an even higher level and to give the brand Superior more awareness with the team and its results."

"We are proud to start working together," said Petr Lavicka of Bike Fun International. "The feedback of the team will help us to develop the Superior product..., and Milka, the main sponsor of Bart's team, shares the same goals of nature, leisure and sport in the mountains. We hope for a long and successful cooperation with the team."