Becking joins Milka Trek MTB Team for 2012

Hans Becking is the newest signing for the Milka Trek Mountain Bike team for 2012. (Image credit: Milka-Trek MTB Racing Team)

Hans Becking, 25, has signed with the Milka Trek Mountain Bike Racing Team run by Bart Brentjens for 2012. He will concentrate on cross country races in the Benelux, but will also do some other international and World Cup events.

"I'm looking forward to working with Bart and his crew. The professional guidance is a step forward in my career," said Becking. "With my young age, I am sure I can make progress with Bart's experience. My motivation is high, and I am confident that I will show some good results in the coming years."

Dutchman Becking lives in Wetteren, Belgium, and did his first mountain bike race at age 13. Racing as a junior, he became more serious and was eventually picked up by the Dutch Cube Nutswerk team. For 2012, his goal is to win the Dutch cross country national title. In 2011, he was second at nationals.

"It is great that Hans has chosen to ride for our team," said Brentjens. "When he was a junior, he showed great talent. He made huge progress at national level in the elite category this season. I think Hans can make a lot more progress next year, especially at international level."

He has been a national champion three times and twice won bronze at the European Championships. In 2011, he won the DynaSys Topcompetition and the first Bart Brentjens Trophy.